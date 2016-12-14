Venezuela ordered to pay steelmaker Tenaris $162 mln for takeover

BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 A World Bank tribunal
ordered Venezuela to pay steelmaker Tenaris SA $162
million for expropriating two investments in the country,
according to a statement published by the Buenos Aires stock
exchange on Wednesday.
Luxembourg-based Tenaris, the world's top producer of
seamless steel pipes for the energy industry, and its Talta Lda
subsidiary had approached the International Center for
Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in 2012 after its
investments in Tubos de Acero de Venezuela SA and Complejo
Siderurgico de Guayana were expropriated.
The ruling adds pressure on the cash-squeezed country after
a similar decision earlier this year, when the ICSID ordered
Venezuela to pay Tenaris some $172.8 million for the takeover of
its Matesi Materiales Siderurgicos unit.
Venezuela faces more than 20 pending arbitration awards,
most stemming from high-profile nationalizations during the
presidency of the late leftist Hugo Chavez.
Many have not been resolved and the South American country
has requested reviews or annulments of recent ICSID decisions,
which critics see as attempts to stall the payment of fines amid
a biting recession.
Tenaris' shares make up some 3.5 percent of the value of
Argentina's Merval stock index, and are also listed in
Milan and New York. Shares on the Argentine stock exchange
were down 1.7 percent at 277.30 pesos($17.37) per
share on Wednesday after touching a two-year high on Monday.
($1 = 15.9600 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing
by Bill Trott)