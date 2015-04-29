CORRECTED-GM Venezuela cuts workforce by 13 pct, Ford output halted -union

(Corrects paragraph 7 to show Venezuela car assembly rose
rather than fell, corrects output figure in paragraph 8)
By Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, April 28 The Venezuelan division of
General Motors Co has sacked 13 percent of its workforce
and the local Ford Motor Co plant has halted operations as
a shortage of hard currency has left the companies unable to
acquire parts, a union leader said on Tuesday.
The OPEC nation's currency control system has reduced dollar
outlays amid falling oil prices, leaving the auto industry
unable to import components and at times forcing companies to
halt production lines.
"Two weeks ago, 446 General Motors workers were dismissed,"
Christian Pereira, president of the federation of unions that
represents auto workers, said in a telephone interview. "The
company said production is slowing and auto parts for assembly
are nearly impossible to obtain."
A representative for General Motors de Venezuela said the
company had no comment.
Pereira said the Ford assembly plant has been halted for two
weeks for lack of parts and is considering laying off 267
workers. Ford did immediately respond to requests for comment.
Other companies with operations in Venezuela, including Fiat
; Toyota ; Mitsubishi ; Iveco, owned by
Italy's CNH Industrial ; and Mack, owned by Volvo
, are facing similar problems, Pereira said.
Vehicle assembly increased 79 percent in the first quarter
compared with the same period a year earlier, according to
Venezuelan auto industry group Cavenez.
Assembly between January and March was only 6,089 vehicles,
compared with a monthly average of 15,000 cars during the peak
of auto output in 2008, according to Cavenez.
Ford wrote off its entire investment in Venezuela in January
with an $800 million pre-tax write down, citing currency
controls that restrict the subsidiary's ability to purchase
parts and pay dividends.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)