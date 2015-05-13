Ford Venezuela to sell pickups, SUVs in dollars: union

| VALENCIA, Venezuela
VALENCIA, Venezuela May 13 The Venezuela
division of Ford Motor Co will sell pickups and sport
utility vehicles in dollars, a union leader said on Wednesday,
part of a deal with the government to restart operations stalled
for lack of hard currency to import parts.
The country's auto assembly has tumbled as companies
struggle to obtain greenbacks through the 12-year-old currency
controls, which have also left companies unable to repatriate
revenue from their Venezuela operations.
"We're doing this to avoid closing the plant," said Gilberto
Troya, president of the United Socialist Victorious Union of
Ford workers, at a press conference.
Critics have pounced on the dollarized sales of cars as a
sign of the economy's decay, noting that the vast majority of
Venezuelans have no access to greenbacks.
Government leaders dismiss the idea that a dollarization
campaign is under way.
Ford dealerships will sell the Explorer Limited and Ecosport
SUVs, the Lariat Pickup and three models of cargo trucks in
dollars, Troya said. Economy cars such as the Ford Fiesta will
continue to be priced in local bolivar currency, he added, but
suggested consumers may struggle to find those models.
"Some would say this is only benefitting a privileged few,
but it's better than nothing," he said, noting that few
Venezuelans have access to dollars.
Ford de Venezuela did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The Explorer Limited would be priced at $69,000 including
sales and luxury tax, according to figures provided by the
union, the equivalent of 170 years of minimum wage using the
weakest official exchange rate.
Dealerships will receive dollars from clients and use them
to finance the import of assembly kits, because Ford no longer
wants to continue putting in money.
"Headquarters doesn't want to have anything to do with this
after years of not being able to generate profit," Troya said.
"They are owed $400 million."
Government officials did not respond to requests for comment
on the situation with Ford.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Ted Botha)