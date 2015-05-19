Chrysler, GM eye selling cars in dollars in Venezuela -union

| CARACAS
CARACAS May 19 The local divisions of General
Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV,
struggling to obtain hard currency to import parts, are
considering charging Venezuelans dollars for some cars, a union
leader said on Tuesday.
Fewer cars are being assembled in the country, as companies
struggle to buy greenbacks through 12-year-old currency
controls. The local subsidiary of Ford Motor Co is
launching a plan to sell cars in dollars, its workers said last
week, though the company has not confirmed the plan.
"The auto assembly plants are meeting with the government to
evaluate the sale of some vehicles in dollars," Christian
Pereira, president of the federation of unions that represent
auto workers, said in a telephone interview.
"We as workers support this initiative. We're concerned that
if this isn't done, the assembly plants will shut down, leaving
100,000 workers stranded."
A spokeswoman for General Motors said the company was not
commenting on the issue. Reuters was unable to immediately
obtain comment from Chrysler.
Selling goods and real estate in hard currency is not
uncommon in Venezuela, but was outlawed for years and is seen as
a legal gray area.
The dollar-sales measure has been hotly criticized by
Venezuelan consumers, who have limited access to dollars. Cars
are already difficult to find due to the production problems.
The exchange control system created by late socialist leader
Hugo Chavez has steadily reduced disbursement of dollars as last
year's steep slide in oil prices slashed the country's hard
currency revenue from exports.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, writing by Brian Ellsworth;
Editing by David Gregorio)