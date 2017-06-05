RPT-Goldman, Nomura heeded warnings before Venezuela bond deal

(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Corina Pons, Marianna Parraga and Olivia Oran
CARACAS/NEW YORK, June 5 In early May, Goldman
Sachs turned down a request from Caracas to convert $5
billion in sovereign bonds into marketable securities partly
because it would mean dealing directly with a Venezuelan state
bank, according to people familiar with the talks.
The complexity of the operation was the primary concern for
Goldman, but the Wall Street bank also weighed reputational
risks after opposition politicians called it to warn about the
potential damage of being seen as aiding President Nicolas
Maduro's administration, according to an advisor to opposition
lawmakers and a person familiar with the discussions. Both
declined to be named because the talks were private.
The warnings were part of a campaign by opposition
lawmakers, economists and lawyers to cut off Wall Street
financing for Maduro. Aware that his cash-strapped
administration was seeking funds, they dispatched letters in
recent months to the heads of 13 major banks, including Goldman
Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein, flagging the risks of financing a
government which has been criticized internationally for human
rights abuses and economic mismanagement.(Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2pPJdRb)
Last week, though, Goldman Sachs confirmed its asset
management arm had bought $2.8 billion of another bond issued by
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA at a steep discount.
Japanese investment bank Nomura bought $100 million
worth, also at a cut rate.
The deals drew condemnation from Julio Borges, the head of
Venezuela's opposition-run Congress, and some U.S. lawmakers and
raised concerns within the U.S. administration.
In a statement, Goldman defended the purchase, saying its
asset-management arm acquired the bonds "on the secondary market
from a broker and did not interact with the Venezuelan
government".
Because of that, the bond purchase did not receive top-level
scrutiny. The bank's group-wide standards committee, which
usually reviews controversial transactions, did not look at it,
a person familiar with the matter said.
The omission highlights the challenge Goldman still faces in
managing controversial deals despite overhauling its governance
structure in the wake of the financial crisis.
Executives at Goldman’s headquarters in New York were taken
aback by the backlash, a second person said. The asset
management division may review how it handles trades that
involve high risk jurisdictions, the first person said.
Nomura has declined to comment about the purchase but a
person familiar with the deal said its relatively small size and
the use of a broker convinced the bank it was acceptable.
Nomura, like Goldman, had been approached by Caracas before.
In April, the Japanese investment bank ended discussions
about a repurchase deal where it would take up $3 billion in the
PDVSA bonds in return for a $1 billion cash infusion for
Venezuela's central bank, which held the bonds.
A delegation from Nomura had arrived in Caracas just after
Venezuela's Supreme Court effectively stripped the Congress of
its powers, and decided to halt the talks. Concerns about the
size of the exposure, the volatility of the situation and legal
and reputational risks all played into that decision, according
to a financial executive with direct knowledge of the matter.
Nomura was among the 13 banks targeted by opposition
campaign led by Borges and carried out by some 20 lawmakers,
lawyers and economists. Reuters has not been able to confirm if
Blankfein, Nomura CEO Koji Nagai and the other bank chiefs read
the letters that were sent.
Goldman Sachs and Nomura have declined to comment about the
lobbying efforts and their previous dealings with the Venezuelan
government. The other banks which were sent letters either
declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
A Venezuelan government representative also declined to
comment for this story.
OPTICS
When the PDVSA bond came up for sale again, this time via
intermediaries, Nomura's trading division paid about a third of
the face value of its slice, according to two people familiar
with the transaction. Goldman’s asset management arm paid an
estimated 31 cents on the dollar for its batch.
The division, which manages $1.37 trillion on behalf of
pension funds, mutual funds and other big investors, has not
experienced the same sort of public censure as the bank's
trading and banking divisions, where risk managers scrutinize
transactions for reputational impact.
The deal for the PDVSA bond had obvious financial appeal and
the use of intermediaries meant the buyers were not dealing
directly with the Venezuelan government.
Similarly, at Nomura the $100 million purchase was viewed as
a market transaction, a person familiar with the deal said, of
the kind that the Venezuelan opposition has distinguished from
those providing cash to the government.
In this case, however, critics argued the overall scale of
the transaction showed financial middlemen just served as a
cover.
"Using the broker is a way for them to get around the optics
of directly dealing with the government," said former Goldman
managing director Nomi Prins, now a senior fellow at public
policy think tank Demos.
While the bond sale was a setback in the opposition
campaign, Maduro last month appeared to acknowledge it had an
impact.
"I'm looking around the world for money, for business, for
investors and Julio Borges is sending letters, letters and
letters so that investors will not come to Venezuela, so that
Venezuela will not pay its foreign debt," he said in a televised
broadcast.
