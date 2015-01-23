Venezuela sets aside funds to pay March bond - investor

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (IFR) - Venezuela has already set aside
funds to pay a EUR1bn bond maturing in March, the country's
finance minister Rodolfo Marco Torres told a group of
international investors this week, according to a person who
attended the meetings.
Weakening fiscal accounts in the face of plunging oil prices
have left Venezuela, which has a 7% EUR1bn bond due on March 16,
scrambling to raise funding abroad amid fears that the sovereign
is heading toward default.
"Torres reiterated their willingness to pay and honor their
commitments," said the investor, who took part in a series of
meetings in Caracas organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The euro-denominated bond is part of around US$10bn of
principal and interest payments the sovereign and state-owned
oil company PDVSA must service this year.
"(Torres) didn't say whether the funds would come out of
Treasury or (central bank) reserves, but he said (the March
maturity) will be paid," the investor said. "That was a loud and
clear message."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)