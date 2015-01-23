UPDATE 1-Venezuela sets aside funds to pay March bond - investor

(Adds details on gasoline price hikes, Petrocaribe)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (IFR) - Venezuela has already set aside
funds to pay a EUR1bn bond maturing in March, the country's
Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco Torres told a group of
international investors this week, according to a person who
attended the meetings.
Weakening fiscal accounts in the face of plunging oil prices
have left recession-hit Venezuela, which has a 7% EUR1bn bond
due on March 16, scrambling to raise funding abroad to stave off
fears of a potential default.
"Torres reiterated their willingness to pay and honor their
commitments," said the investor, who took part in a series of
meetings in Caracas organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The euro-denominated bond is part of around US$10bn of
principal and interest payments the sovereign and state-owned
oil company PDVSA must service this year.
"(Torres) didn't say whether the funds would come out of
Treasury or (central bank) reserves, but he said (the March
maturity) will be paid," the investor said. "That was a loud and
clear message."
Addressing one of the most contentious issues in the
country, Torres recognized the need to raise domestic gasoline
prices, according to the investor, but did not provide a
timeline for a potential hike.
"He said that if it were up to him it would be tomorrow,"
said the investor. "My sense is that this might happen sooner
rather than later."
Torres also reiterated the government's commitment to the
Petrocaribe agreement, through which Venezuela provides oil at
preferential terms to a number of Caribbean and Central American
nations. Torres said the 10-year program will not be dismantled,
said the investor.
The downsizing or the elimination of the Petrocaribe
agreement is seen as one of the easiest options for Venezuela to
increase cash reserves.
Torres provided scant details about the country's planned
overhaul of its three-tier foreign exchange system, saying the
new Sicad rate will be rolled out in February.
"The new foreign exchange regime is still a question mark.
We still need to see how all this is going to work," the
investors said.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)