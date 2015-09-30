Venezuelan officials tell investors debt servicing a priority

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (IFR) - Venezuelan officials met US bond
investors this week, reassuring them that servicing
international debt remains a priority, said a source who
attended the meeting.
The delegation, led by Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco
Torres, addressed accounts at an event in New York organized by
Deutsche Bank.
"(They were) very light on details and heavy on reassurances
that servicing debt is a priority," said the source.
Investor questions focused on liability management
transactions such as debt buybacks, but Venezuelan officials
appeared to offer few details on that front.
"Perhaps the most interesting data point was that allegedly
they hold - across different government enterprises - 25% of
total debt," the source said.
Representatives from Pimco, AllianceBernstein, Goldman Sachs
Asset Management, Fintech, JP Morgan Investment Management,
Discovery, Fidelity, TCW, Wellington, Blackrock, NWI, and Stone
Harbor attended the meeting, Torres said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)