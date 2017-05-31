Nomura bought controversial Venezuelan bonds at discount - WSJ

May 31 Japanese investment bank Nomura
Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan
government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that
has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the middle of a
political controversy, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
Nomura's trading arm paid about $30 million for the debt, a
steep discount to where the troubled country's bonds trade in
the market, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/2qGSDyY)
A spokeswoman for Nomura's U.S. business declined to
comment.
After a report that Goldman Sachs had bought $2.8 billion in
bonds from Venezuela, the president of the country's
opposition-run Congress accused the Wall Street bank of "aiding
and abetting the country's dictatorial regime".
Goldman has since said its asset-management arm acquired the
bonds "on the secondary market from a broker and did not
interact with the Venezuelan government."
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)