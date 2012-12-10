UPDATE 3-Venezuelan debt jumps as ailing Chavez names successor

* Debt insurance costs tumble for Venezuela
* President Hugo Chavez goes to Cuba for cancer surgery
By Sujata Rao and Daniel Bases
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 10 Venezuelan dollar bonds
rallied sharply on Monday and debt insurance costs tumbled after
the nomination of a successor by ailing President Hugo Chavez
raised the prospect of his departure after 14 years in power.
Chavez stunned Venezuela over the weekend with an
announcement that he had suffered a setback in his long-term
battle with cancer. He named Vice President and Foreign Minister
Nicolas Maduro to take over, should he become incapacitated.
Venezuelan yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries fell 60 basis
points to 753 bps, the narrowest since August 2008, on JP
Morgan's EMBI Global index. Total returns on Venezuelan
credit, according to the EMBI Global, are up 3 percent for the
day.
The 2027 dollar bond, the most actively traded, rose 2.25
cents to bid 101, its highest point since February
2008. The yield is at 9.122 percent.
Since Chavez's cancer was revealed in mid-2011, emerging
market investors have grappled with potential outcomes,
including one where a dominant Chavez no longer calls the shots.
What remains even with a potential successor named, says
Paul DeNoon, a veteran emerging markets fixed income analyst at
AllianceBernstein in New York, is the fact that there are too
many moving parts in the story to know the ultimate outcome.
"There's probably as much uncertainty today as there was
Friday. The good news is that at least we have some idea who
Chavez has named to step in, but the big question mark is
whether other Chavistas will support the passing of the mantle
to Maduro," said DeNoon.
Chavez pumped his fist in the air early Monday morning as he
boarded a flight for Cuba, where he will undergo surgery. Chavez
said he hoped to return soon.
Investors increasingly bid up the prices on the OPEC
nation's debt as New York trading activity moved into full
swing.
The cost to insure against a potential default or
restructuring of Venezuelan debt declined. The price on
five-year credit default swaps fell to 592 basis points from the
Friday close of around 645 bps, according to Markit data. They
are down around 150 bps since the end of November, when Chavez
first returned to Cuba for treatment.
Investors remain attracted to the high yields on Venezuelan
sovereign bonds, which typically offer current returns in the
8.5 percent to 9.5 percent range versus super-safe U.S. Treasury
yields offering 1.6 percent on a benchmark 10-year note.
Chavez, for all of his socialist policies and fiery
anti-American rhetoric, continues to pay his lenders from the
proceeds of the nation's oil wealth.
Markets expect that if a new election were needed, the
opposition, led by pro-business Henrique Capriles, could be in
its best position to win since Chavez took power in 1999.
Chavez was re-elected earlier this year, beating Capriles,
despite his ill health.
Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix brokerage in
London, s aid that if Chavez were to leave office, it would not
necessarily lead to a change of government. He said the
longer-term risk was one of political instability as a
transition is made from Chavez's highly centralized rule.
"We'll see a near-term rally while the news is digested, but
it doesn't mean it's going to last," Culverhouse said.
Venezuela's oil wealth is the pillar of Chavez's socialist
economic policies that led to him nationalizing the energy
sector and other major swaths of the economy. Venezuela
continues to issue and service large amounts of debt, despite
stagnating production and exports from state-run oil company
PDVSA.
DeNoon said that while emerging markets have a strong tone
that will likely allow Venezuelan debt to trade "fairly well,"
nobody should be surprised if there are setbacks.
"I don't think anything will impact (the ability and
capacity) to pay over the near-term, but there have been
significant amounts of damage done to the economy," DeNoon said.
"The stress points are weaning the country off of a significant
amount of state intervention and creating a functioning economic
model."