FINRA suspends ex-Morgan Stanley trader for Venezuelan bond deals

June 1 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) said on Thursday it barred John Batista
Bocchino, a former Morgan Stanley representative, for
concealing around $190 million in Venezuelan bond trades from
the firm, which had restricted such trading.
Morgan Stanley had restricted trading in Venezuelan bonds
due to regulatory and anti-money laundering concerns as well as
risks to its reputation, FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog said in a statement.
The news comes just days after Goldman Sachs came
under fire from Venezuelan politicians opposed to President
Nicolas Maduro for "aiding and abetting the country's
dictatorial regime" by buying $2.8 billion in government bonds
for pennies on the dollar.
Japanese investment bank Nomura Securities bought about $100
million worth of Venezuelan bonds last week as part of the same
deal that Goldman Sachs took part in, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Bocchino traded in Venezuelan bonds on behalf of his
customers, but hid the trades from Morgan Stanley by using
nominee accounts in the names of U.S. financial institutions,
and directing the trades through those accounts, FINRA said.
He also created several false documents, including new
account forms, to carry out the trades, the watchdog said.
FINRA said Bocchino's sales assistant at Morgan Stanley,
Rafael Barela Jacinto, was suspended for a year for creating
firm documents containing false information.
Bocchino and Barela neither admitted nor denied the charges,
FINRA said.
(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)