Venezuela confirms buys jets from Brazil's Embraer

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
* Venezuelan state carrier buying 20 planes
* Will help cooling Brazil-Venezuela ties
CARACAS Dec 3 President Hugo Chavez confirmed on Saturday a deal with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer to supply 20 commercial planes for Venezuela's state carrier to increase Caribbean routes.
Analysts have said the deal could revive ties between Venezuela and Brazil that have cooled since President Dilma Rousseff took over from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was close to fellow socialist leaders around the region.
"We signed a deal with Brazil, just now with President Dilma (Rousseff)," Chavez said in comments to a summit of Latin American and Caribbean leaders. "It's good news because we want to increase our flights to the Caribbean."
The Venezuelan leader did not say how much government-owned airliner Conviasa would pay for the planes, nor when they would be delivered. But he said the terms of the purchase were "very cheap" and the aircraft "very good."
Brazil's BNDES development bank is helping to finance the deal, Chavez said.
While Lula was a close friend of Chavez's, Rousseff has focused instead on strengthening ties with major trading partners China and the United States, paying less attention to Brazil's immediate neighbors.
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.