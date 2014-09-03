Venezuela taps Chavez' cousin to replace Ramirez at Oil Ministry

CARACAS, Sept 2 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday named Asdrubal Chavez, cousin of the late president Hugo Chavez, to replace Rafael Ramirez as the new oil and mining minister.

The announcement was part of a broader cabinet shuffle in the OPEC country, as the economy sags and annual inflation soars above 60 percent. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)