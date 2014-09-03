Venezuela taps Chavez' cousin to replace Ramirez at Oil Ministry

BRIEF-Amedica concludes unaudited condensed financials
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
CARACAS, Sept 2 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday named Asdrubal Chavez, cousin of the late president Hugo Chavez, to replace Rafael Ramirez as the new oil and mining minister.
The announcement was part of a broader cabinet shuffle in the OPEC country, as the economy sags and annual inflation soars above 60 percent. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Noodles & Co says on April 18, 2017, Victor R. Heutz was terminated as chief operations officer of co effective immediately - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNuE1x) Further company coverage:
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, unit entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing