Venezuela's Chavez in satisfactory condition - government

CARACAS Dec 14 Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is recovering "satisfactorily" from his cancer surgery in Cuba although the process remains slow, Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said on Friday.

Reading the latest of regular government updates on the socialist leader's condition, three days after his operation, Villegas said the 58-year-old president had communicated with relatives and sent greetings to all Venezuelans.

"The recovery has been slow but progressive," he said.

