Chavez still has "severe" respiratory problem -Venezuela gov't

CARACAS Jan 3 - Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez is still suffering from a lung infection that has
hindered his breathing as he battles to recover from Dec. 11
cancer surgery, the government said on Thursday.
"Commander Chavez has faced complications as a result of a
severe lung infection," Information Minister Ernesto Villegas
said, reading the latest official update on the president's
condition in a hospital in Cuba.
"This infection has caused a breathing insufficiency that
requires Commander Chavez to strictly comply with medical
treatment," the communique added, giving no further details.