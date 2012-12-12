版本:
2012年 12月 13日

Venezuela's Chavez is fine despite complex surgery -Correa

QUITO Dec 12 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is "fine" even though the cancer surgery he underwent was complex, Ecuador's leader Rafael Correa said on Wednesday.

Chavez underwent a six-hour surgery in Cuba on Tuesday.

"He is fine even though the sugery was complex," Correa told reporters at the presidential palace.

