Venezuela's Chavez to continue medical treatment in Cuba

CARACAS Nov 27 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez will return to Cuba to continue medical treatment, the country's top legislator said on Tuesday.

Chavez since June 2011 has had three operations in Cuba to treat an undisclosed type of cancer in his pelvic region.

