Venezuela's Chavez leaves for Cuba for cancer treatment

CARACAS Dec 10 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
left for Cuba early on Monday for another round of cancer
surgery, two days after he said tests showed "malignant cells"
had appeared in the same part of the body where he had earlier
undergone operations.
Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said Chavez's
Havana-bound plane had left Caracas at about 1:30 a.m. (0600
GMT).
On Saturday, Chavez said he would undergo another operation
in the coming days.
"Unfortunately, during these exhaustive exams they found
some malignant cells in the same (pelvic) area" he said then.
"It is absolutely necessary, absolutely essential, that I
undergo a new surgical intervention."
On Sunday, in his first public acknowledgement that he might
have to step down, Chavez said his vice president and foreign
minister, Nicolas Maduro, would take over if he becomes
incapacitated.
He urged supporters to back Maduro if there was a new vote.
His departure from office, either before or after the
scheduled Jan. 10 start of his new term, would trigger an
election within 30 days. It would also mark the end of an era
for the Latin American left, depriving it of one of its most
acerbic voices and the region's loudest critic of Washington.