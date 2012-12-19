UPDATE 3-Venezuela's Chavez 'stable' after respiratory infection

* Chavez battling to recover from cancer surgery
* Ordered to rest following infection
* Venezuelan leader due to start new term on Jan. 10
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Dec 18 Venezuela's President Hugo
Chavez suffered a respiratory infection but is "stable" again in
a Cuban hospital following cancer surgery a week ago, the
government said on Tuesday.
Chavez, 58, is battling to recover from a fourth operation
since he was first diagnosed with the disease in mid-2011.
"The general condition of the commander-president is stable
after he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection and the
medical team treated him immediately," Information Minister
Ernesto Villegas said in the latest update on Chavez.
"It has been controlled."
Villegas said Venezuela's socialist leader, who has ruled
the South American OPEC nation for 14 years, had been ordered to
take "complete rest" and follow medical instructions strictly.
"This type of infection is one of the most common
consequences in patients who have undergone complicated surgery,
like President Chavez did last Dec. 11," Villegas added.
HOME FOR JAN. 10?
Though Venezuelan officials are upbeat about Chavez's
possibility of recovery, speculation is rife that he may have to
step down from power, or might not even survive.
Supporters are praying for him round-the-clock in
unprecedented scenes of emotion across Venezuela.
Chavez himself raised the possibility of his incapacitation
before leaving for Cuba, naming Vice President Nicolas Maduro as
his preferred successor and urging Venezuelans to vote for him
if there is a new presidential election.
He is due, however, to start a new term on Jan. 10.
"The prognosis is not good," said an official in a South
American government with knowledge of Chavez's health situation.
He forecast Chavez would not be sworn in on Jan. 10 and said
preparations for a transition were underway in Venezuela.
The consequences are huge, not just for a nation with the
world's largest crude reserves, but also for an alliance of
left-wing Latin American governments led by Chavez and dependent
on subsidized oil and other economic largesse from Venezuela.
The normally garrulous and spotlight-hugging Chavez has not
been seen or heard from in public since a couple of days before
his operation in Cuba.
A Brazilian governor said that the nation's former leader,
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, believes Chavez's health is fragile
and wants to visit his leftist friend in Havana.
"Lula is very worried about Chavez's health. He thinks the
situation is delicate," Ceara Governor Cid Gomes told Reuters.
Should Chavez's presidency end, a new election would have to
be called within 30 days.
That would set up a potential battle between his chosen
heir, Maduro, and opposition leader Henrique Capriles.
In one indicator of how the political forces are shaping up
in polarized Venezuela, Chavez allies won a commanding 20 out of
23 governorships in state elections on Sunday. Capriles, 40,
held his post as governor of Miranda state, but was disappointed
at the opposition's showing on a national level.
Various of the ruling Socialist Party's winning governors
celebrated on Tuesday by dedicating their victories to Chavez.
"The election results clearly bode well for Nicolas Maduro's
likely candidacy. Though voter turnout was low, the Socialist
Party's decisive victory suggests that demand for change is
neither widespread nor the dominant sentiment," political
consultancy Eurasia Group said.
"Moreover, the results demonstrate that Chavistas can still
clearly mobilize voter turnout even when Chavez is not on the
ballot and in a context where he was largely unable to campaign
for his party due to his health problems."