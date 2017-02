CARACAS Dec 30 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez has suffered more complications following complex cancer surgery in Cuba and remains in a "delicate" condition, the vice president said on Sunday.

"President Chavez's state of health continues to be delicate, with complications that are being attended to in a process that is not without risks," Vice President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised statement broadcast from Havana, where he met the 58-year-old socialist leader in hospital.