UPDATE 2-Venezuela's Chavez still has "severe" respiratory problem

* President suffering complications after cancer surgery
* Chavez has not been seen nor heard from in 3 weeks
* Rumors swirl about his condition, fuel bond rally
By Daniel Wallis and Diego Ore
CARACAS, Jan 3 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
is still suffering a "severe" respiratory infection that has
hindered his breathing as he struggles to recover from cancer
surgery in Cuba, the government said on Thursday.
The 58-year-old socialist leader has not been seen in public
nor heard from in more than three weeks. Officials say he is in
delicate condition after his fourth operation in just 18 months
for an undisclosed form of cancer in his pelvic area.
"Comandante Chavez has faced complications as a result of a
severe lung infection," Information Minister Ernesto Villegas
said in the latest official update on the president's condition.
"This infection has caused a breathing insufficiency that
requires Comandante Chavez to comply strictly with medical
treatment," the communique added, giving no further details.
Vice President Nicolas Maduro had earlier returned to
Venezuela on Thursday after visiting Chavez in hospital as
rumors swirled that the president could be close to death.
Flanked by senior government figures including Diosdado
Cabello, the head of the National Assembly, Maduro toured a
coffee production plant in Caracas - the type of visit that the
president made frequently before he fell ill.
"He is conscious of the battle that he's in, and has the
same fighting spirit as always, with the same strength and
energy as always, with his confidence and security," Maduro
said. "We're going to be alongside him with the same strength
and the same energy."
Maduro said Cabello, Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez and
Chavez's elder brother Adan, among others, had all been with the
president in the Havana hospital.
Venezuelan bonds rallied to five-year highs earlier on
Thursday on rumors that Chavez's health had taken a turn for the
worse. Foreign investors generally hope for a more
business-friendly government in Venezuela, and its assets have
rallied in recent months on news of his illness.
In scenes that recalled Chavez's hours-long televised visits
to building sites, hospitals and oil refineries, Maduro told
workers at the nationalized Fama de America factory that there
was no "transition" taking place in the country.
"The only transition in Venezuela is the transition to
socialism," he said in comments carried live by state
television.
"It began six years ago, ordered by Comandante Hugo Chavez
as chief and president, elected, re-elected and ratified, much
as it pains the bourgeois hucksters and the right, who have done
so much damage to our fatherland."
Chavez's abrupt exit from the political scene would be a
huge shock for the South American OPEC nation. His oil-financed
socialism has made him a hero to the poor majority but critics
call him a dictator.
His condition is being watched closely by Latin American
allies that have benefited from his help, as well as investors
attracted by Venezuela's lucrative and widely traded debt.
'MAKE NO MISTAKE'
Chavez is still set to be sworn in on Jan. 10, as spelled
out in the constitution. If he were to die or had to step aside,
new elections would be held within 30 days, with Maduro running
as the ruling Socialist Party (PSUV) candidate.
While the constitution gives Jan. 10 as the start of a new
presidential term, it does not explicitly state what happens if
a president-elect cannot take office on that date.
Top PSUV officials have suggested that Chavez's inauguration
could be postponed - while the opposition says any delay would
be just the latest sign the former soldier is not fit to govern.
Cabello said the "Chavismo" movement was in pain but
remained resolute, and he issued a warning to the opposition:
"Make no mistake about these people or this revolution. It is
going to cost you very, but very, dearly," he said.
On Saturday, Cabello will likely be re-elected as head of
the Chavista-dominated National Assembly, a key post that could
see him assume Chavez's role temporarily while new elections are
called should the president have to step down.
In the past Cabello has been considered as a rival of
Maduro, but the pair have been at pains to deny that. Their
appearance side-by-side at the coffee factory on Thursday looked
to be the latest effort to project a unified front.
Last year, Chavez staged what appeared to be remarkable
comeback from the disease to win re-election to a new six-year
term in October despite being weakened by radiation therapy. But
he returned to Cuba for more treatment within weeks of his win.
Officials have said he suffered unexpected bleeding and then
a respiratory infection after a six-hour operation on Dec. 11.
That respiratory infection caused further complications, they
have said, without giving more details.
The head of the opposition's Democratic Unity coalition,
Ramon Aveledo, has accused the authorities of breaking a pledge
to keep Venezuelans informed about Chavez's health.
And one opposition leader suggested on Thursday that
legislators should form an official commission to visit Cuba and
assess the president's condition for themselves.
Maduro hit back in his televised comments, saying the public
had been provided with updates almost every day, and he accused
Aveledo of orchestrating a campaign of misinformation.
"We have no doubt Mr. Aveledo is behind the campaign of sick
rumors that began on Twitter and Facebook," Maduro said.