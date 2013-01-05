UPDATE 2-Venezuela lawmakers elect Chavez ally as Assembly chief

* President fights to recover after cancer surgery
* VP Maduro says Jan. 10 ceremony could be delayed
By Daniel Wallis and Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, Jan 5 Venezuelan lawmakers re-elected a
staunch ally of Hugo Chavez to head the National Assembly on
Saturday, putting him in line to be caretaker president if the
socialist leader does not recover from cancer surgery.
By choosing the incumbent, Diosdado Cabello, the
"Chavista"-dominated legislature cemented the combative
ex-soldier's position as the third most powerful figure in the
government, after Chavez and Vice President Nicolas Maduro.
"As a patriot ... I swear to be supremely loyal in
everything I do, to defend the fatherland, its institutions, and
this beautiful revolution led by our Comandante Hugo Chavez,"
Cabello said as he took the oath, his hand on the constitution.
He had earlier warned opposition politicians against
attempting to use the National Assembly to "conspire" against
the people, saying they would be "destroyed" if they tried.
Thousands of the president's red-clad supporters gathered
outside parliament hours before the vote, many chanting: "We are
all Chavez! Our comandante will be well! He will return!"
If Chavez had to step down, or died, Cabello would take over
the running of the country as Assembly president and a new
election would be organized within 30 days. Chavez's heir
apparent, Maduro, would be the ruling Socialist Party candidate.
Chavez, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer
in his pelvic area in mid-2011, has not been seen in public nor
heard from in more than three weeks.
Officials say the 58-year-old is in delicate condition and
has suffered multiple complications since the Dec. 11 surgery,
including unexpected bleeding and severe respiratory problems.
Late on Friday, Maduro gave the clearest indication yet that
the government was preparing to delay Chavez's inauguration for
a new six-year term, which is scheduled for Thursday.
'CHAVEZ IS PRESIDENT'
Maduro said the ceremony was a "formality" and that Chavez
could be sworn in by the Supreme Court at a later date.
The opposition says Chavez's absence would be just the
latest sign that he is no longer fit to govern, and that new
elections should be held in the South American OPEC nation.
Brandishing a copy of the constitution after his win in the
Assembly, Cabello slammed opposition leaders for writing a
letter to foreign embassies in which they accused the government
of employing a "twisted reading" of the charter.
"Get this into your heads: Hugo Chavez was elected president
and he will continue to be president beyond Jan. 10. No one
should have any doubt ... this is the constitutional route," he
said as fellow Socialist Party lawmakers cheered.
The opposition sat stony-faced. One of their legislators had
earlier told the session that it was not just the head of state
who was ill, "the republic is sick."
Last year, Chavez staged what appeared to be a remarkable
comeback from the disease to win re-election in October, despite
being weakened by radiation therapy. He returned to Cuba for
more treatment within weeks of his victory.
Should the president have to step down after 14 years in
office, a new vote would probably pit Maduro, a 50-year-old
former bus driver and union leader, against opposition leader
Henrique Capriles, the 40-year-old governor of Miranda state.
Capriles lost to Chavez in October's presidential election.
"I don't think Maduro would last many rounds in a
presidential race. He's not fit for the responsibility they have
given him," Capriles said after the vice president's appearance
on state television.
Chavez's condition is being watched closely by leftist
allies around Latin American who have benefited from his
oil-funded generosity, as well as investors attracted by
Venezuela's lucrative and widely traded debt.
The country boasts the world's biggest crude reserves.
Despite the huge political upheaval Chavez's exit would cause,
the oil industry is not likely to be affected much in the short
term, with an extension of "Chavismo" keeping projects on track,
while a change in parties could usher in more foreign capital.