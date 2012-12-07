版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 18:30 BJT

Venezuela's Chavez returns from Cuba after medical treatment

CARACAS Dec 7 President Hugo Chavez has returned from Cuba following cancer-related medical treatment, state television said on Friday.

The broadcaster showed the president returning at the airport in what was Chavez's first appearance in public since Nov. 15.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐