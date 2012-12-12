Venezuela's Chavez in 'complex' post-operation condition -VP

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
CARACAS Dec 12 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is in a "complex" and delicate condition after his latest surgery for cancer in Cuba, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.
Looking grave-faced in an address to the nation, he urged Venezuelans to unite in prayer for their 58-year-old president, and to keep faith that Chavez would return soon.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: