版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 01:46 BJT

Venezuela's Chavez in 'complex' post-operation condition -VP

CARACAS Dec 12 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is in a "complex" and delicate condition after his latest surgery for cancer in Cuba, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

Looking grave-faced in an address to the nation, he urged Venezuelans to unite in prayer for their 58-year-old president, and to keep faith that Chavez would return soon.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐