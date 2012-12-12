版本:
Chavez's cancer surgery was 'complete success' -Venezuela VP Maduro

CARACAS Dec 11 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's cancer operation on Tuesday was a complete success, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said.

In a broadcast on state TV, Maduro said the surgery in Cuba was complicated and had lasted more than six hours.

