Venezuela's Chavez suffered complications from surgery -info min

CARACAS Dec 13 Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez suffered complications related to cancer surgery in Cuba and underwent further treatment to stop bleeding, Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said on Thursday.

"The patient is recovering progressively and favorably and his vital signs are normal," Villegas said in a broadcast on state TV. "Corrective measures were required," he added, as a result of bleeding caused by Tuesday's operation.

