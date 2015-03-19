UPDATE 3-China to lend Venezuela $10 bln in coming months -source

(Adds bonds, details)
By Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, March 19 China will lend Venezuela
around $10 billion in coming months, half as part of a bilateral
financing deal and the other half for the development of oil
fields, a senior official at state oil company PDVSA
said on Thursday.
Fresh funds are a boon for financially squeezed Venezuela
and will likely increase market confidence over the OPEC
country's ability to meet major debt payments and arbitration
awards. Venezuelan bonds rose on Thursday following the news.
However, relief may be tempered as the loans appear largely
earmarked and will only go so far in countering the steep tumble
in oil prices and Venezuela's severe recession.
The first $5 billion loan, a renewal of the long-standing
Joint Chinese-Venezuelan Fund, will be destined for wide-ranging
projects, the official said. With a five-year payment term
instead of the usual three, the loan will be signed this month
and deposited in Venezuela's international reserves in April.
The other "special" $5 billion loan will likely stipulate
hiring Chinese companies to boost production in PDVSA's mature
oil fields, the source said. That 10-year loan will be signed in
June, taken out by Venezuelan state development bank Bandes, and
invested in 2015.
"China wants to decisively back investments in areas like
mature oil fields so that PDVSA can rapidly increase its
production," said the source, who asked not to be identified.
Energy-hungry China is keen to have a foothold in Venezuela,
which has the world's largest oil reserves, as part of a broader
trend in which Beijing provides billions in financing to ensure
crude supplies. The loans often hinge on hiring Chinese
construction, engineering or oil services companies.
The funds would provide welcome investment in Venezuela's
oil sector just as PDVSA's pragmatic new leadership seeks to
shore up output.
China has already loaned Venezuela over $45 billion in
return for repayment in oil and fuel. The money is typically
deposited in funds that focus on infrastructure and economic
development.
Venezuela's opposition politicians have voiced concerns over
what they deem excessive reliance on China and decry a lack of
transparency on the terms of the loans.
MORE BOLIVARS, FLEXIBILITY
PDVSA is exploring various ways to shore up its coffers, the
source said. The effort is seen as essential in a country where
96 percent of hard currency income stems from oil revenue.
The company is able to sell some dollars on Venezuela's new
Simadi foreign exchange platform via the state-run Banco de
Venezuela, for instance.
However, the source stressed that PDVSA will only be able to
sell dollars stemming from its joint venture operations at the
Simadi rate, which is currently trading at around 190 bolivars.
The vast majority of PDVSA's hard currency will still be
changed at the far less favorable rate of 6.3 per bolivar, one
of three official exchange rates.
Nearly all foreign oil companies will have access to Simadi
for their capital and operational expenditures, the source
added.
Access to a more advantageous rate would benefit companies
operating joint ventures with PDVSA in the oil-rich Orinoco
belt. The joint ventures are also set to gain more control over
procurement, the source said.
"The idea is to make things more flexible," he said.
PDVSA is not planning to issue bonds this year and its loans
from private banks are set to be "moderate."
The company is also close to an accounting deal to continue
contracting General Electric's services despite around
$350 million in outstanding invoices, according to the official.
Jamaica is interested in settling its debt under the
Petrocaribe energy cooperation program that allows countries to
finance crude purchases, he said, no resolution has been
reached.
He estimated PDVSA's output will increase this year and even
more next year thanks to the investment plans, adding that he
expects a rebound in oil prices in the second half of 2015.
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernard Orr, Leslie
Adler and Dan Grebler)