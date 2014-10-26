Venezuelan finance minister rules out Citgo Petroleum sale-media

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS Oct 26 Venezuela has ruled out the sale of state oil company PDVSA's U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said in an interview published in local media on Sunday.
He also said the OPEC country was working on the issues of a gasoline price adjustment and a unification of exchange rates, but stressed the final decision lies with President Nicolas Maduro.
The country's reserve fund will have $4 billion by December, the minister also said, according to newspaper El Universal. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.