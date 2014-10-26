版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 26日 星期日 19:30 BJT

Venezuelan finance minister rules out Citgo Petroleum sale-media

CARACAS Oct 26 Venezuela has ruled out the sale of state oil company PDVSA's U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said in an interview published in local media on Sunday.

He also said the OPEC country was working on the issues of a gasoline price adjustment and a unification of exchange rates, but stressed the final decision lies with President Nicolas Maduro.

The country's reserve fund will have $4 billion by December, the minister also said, according to newspaper El Universal. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐