Venezuela says it would sell U.S. refiner Citgo if offer appeals

MENE GRANDE, Venezuela Aug 5 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA will sell U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum if it receives a good proposal, Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday.

"As soon as we receive a proposal that serves our interests, we will exit Citgo," Ramirez said during a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Venezuela's oil production.

He did not respond to questions seeking further details. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)
