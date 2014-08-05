Venezuela says it would sell U.S. refiner Citgo if offer appeals

MENE GRANDE, Venezuela Aug 5 Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA will sell U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo
Petroleum if it receives a good proposal, Petroleum Minister
Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Tuesday.
"As soon as we receive a proposal that serves our interests,
we will exit Citgo," Ramirez said during a celebration of the
100th anniversary of Venezuela's oil production.
He did not respond to questions seeking further details.
