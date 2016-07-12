Citibank to close certain Venezuela accounts

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Citigroup Inc said its unit will stop correspondent banking and servicing of certain accounts in Venezuela.
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that Citibank planned to shut his government's foreign currency accounts within a month, denouncing the move by one of its main foreign financial intermediaries as part of a "blockade."
Citibank said the decision was taken after a periodic risk management review.
Due to strict currency controls in place since 2003, the Venezuelan government relies on Citibank for foreign currency transactions. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.