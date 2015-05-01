Venezuela's currency woes hurt 1st-qtr profit at U.S. companies

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 1 Venezuela's volatile currency
undercut profits at a number of large U.S. companies during the
first quarter, an ongoing problem that could force some of them
to exit the South American country or write down all of their
assets there.
Operating conditions in Venezuela worsened in February after
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government launched a 70
percent devaluation of the bolivar via a new "free floating"
currency system known as Simadi.
American companies such as diet-shake maker Herbalife Ltd
complain that shortages in key supplies and the growing
difficulty in converting bolivars into dollars has hurt their
operations.
Meanwhile, U.S. corporate exposure to Venezuela's unstable
economy only grows as their bolivar-denominated cash continues
to accumulate. The plunge in oil prices has hurt the supply of
dollars in Venezuela even more as crude is the country's main
export and source of dollars.
"Entities may have a harder time obtaining U.S. dollars this
year than at any other time since currency controls were first
implemented (in 2003)," accounting firm Ernst & Young said late
last month in a report.
Herbalife, which did not return messages seeking comment,
has said in regulatory filings it may be forced to deconsolidate
its operations in Venezuela if currency restrictions intensify
or do not improve. Last month, General Motors Co
disclosed it would likely stop making vehicles in Venezuela in
July.
Another solution is to follow the path of Ford Motor Co
, which earlier this year wrote off its entire investment
in Venezuela when it took an $800 million pre-tax charge. That
means no matter how much worse things get in Venezuela it
shouldn't have to take further impairment charges.
And the move has allowed Ford to avoid the nagging losses
from Venezuela that continue to plague some of the biggest
American companies.
Avon Products Inc, Halliburton Co,
Ingersoll-Rand PLC Kimberly-Clark Corp,
Schlumberger and Time Warner Inc were among a
number of companies that reported Venezuela-related currency
losses in the first quarter.
Toy maker Mattel Inc said had it used Venezuela's
new Simadi exchange rate in the first quarter it would have
triggered a pre-tax charge of about $21 million.
"Mattel may consider ceasing operations of its Venezuelan
subsidiary, which could result in a pre-tax charge to its
consolidated statement of operations of up to $95 million,"
according to the company's latest quarterly filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
