INSIGHT-Post-election hangover looms for Venezuela economy

* Chavez's giveaways may tip presidential election
* Spending binge to spur inflation, bring devaluation
* Ruling socialists say spending is crucial to help poor
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, Feb 14 From new homes in slums to
cash for struggling mothers, Venezuela's Hugo Chavez is
unleashing a flood of state spending to try to tip the balance
in what looks like the toughest presidential election of his
political career.
The spending campaign may help win over wavering supporters
and overwhelm the good looks and yes-we-can optimism of
opposition candidate Henrique Capriles.
Yet Chavez's cash-driven push ahead of the vote in October
will come with a heavy post-election hangover for the OPEC
nation's economy.
Inflation could hit 35 percent, the debt burden looks set to
rise, and a third currency devaluation in as many years is
looking inevitable. All of that would force Venezuela to slam on
the monetary and fiscal brakes in 2013.
The government budget shows this year's outlays jumping 46
percent from 2011, while social spending by state oil company
PDVSA and a series of loosely regulated government funds are
pumping additional liquidity into the system.
Venezuela's economy under the socialist Chavez has
repeatedly defied doomsday predictions. With the price for the
its mainstay exports of oil near $100 per barrel, investors
remain happy to snap up its high-yielding bonds even as Chavez
pushes ahead with nationalizations and puts more of the economy
under state control.
Despite frequent diatribes about the evils of capitalism,
Chavez has never threatened to default on Venezuela's debt.
That, combined with a steady flow of petrodollars, has given
investors confidence its notes are safe and allowed Venezuela in
2011 to become Latin America's biggest issuer of global bonds.
But the spending boom risks increasing the country's
dependence on oil revenue, increasing vulnerability to a price
slump and strangling domestic industries already struggling with
entrenched inflation and threats of nationalization.
"In the short term Venezuela is unlikely to have a credit
event, but there's definitely growing concern about the medium
and long term due to the pressure created by these latest bonds
with such high coupons," said Felipe Hernandez of RBS
Securities.
HOME, SWEET HOME
In the housing complexes where the government is handing out
apartments to Venezuelans who have lived in poverty for
generations amid a sea of oil wealth, the idea that the country
cannot afford its current spending is seen as absurd.
"Sure there's money. Oil is making lots of cash," said Ruth
Felisola, 44, a housewife who just moved into a new home in the
state-built Santa Eduvigis complex of 158 apartments after her
wood-and-zinc shack in a nearby slum collapsed.
"Every Venezuelan has a right to their drop of oil, and I've
got mine right here."
Her three-bedroom hillside apartment, where she sells sodas,
chips and groceries, overlooks a valley filled with yellow
cranes lifting pylons onto half-built concrete structures that
in the coming months will become homes for needy families.
It is part of the government's plan to build 200,000 homes
this year at a cost of about $14 billion. Most will go to
slum-dwellers whose homes were damaged by floods in 2010.
Oil-funded social spending has worked for Chavez before. His
creation of literacy, health and subsidized food programs were
crucial to a decisive referendum win in 2004, as well as to a
more-than 20 percentage point re-election victory in 2006.
Using windfall oil revenue to finance quickly-launched
social campaigns has, though, proved less effective in stopping
Venezuela's horrific rise in violent crime, or an electricity
crisis that led to chronic blackouts in 2010.
Those problems opened space for opposition challengers like
Capriles to portray Chavez as an incompetent manager more
focused on ideological crusades than day-to-day problems.
Chavez's treatment for an unidentified cancer last year left
him largely out of the public eye for weeks, and polls began
showing Capriles nearly neck-in-neck with the president -
something that had been unthinkable since 1999.
But the former soldier has already recovered lost ground as
he staged what appeared to be a quick recovery. Latest polls
show him enjoying a wide lead for the October vote, though this
may shrink as Capriles' campaign gets started.
BIG SPEND, BIG HEADACHE
Chavez's support among the poor depends not only on
state-backed social programs but also growth. The economy
expanded 4 percent in 2011 and is seen growing at a similar pace
this year thanks to higher oil prices and the heavy spending
programs.
Maintaining that rhythm will be difficult in 2013 as
inflation eats away at living standards and limited investment
prevents industry from boosting productivity.
Venezuela's monetary liquidity, a measure of the money
supply that is a key inflation indicator, rose nearly 50 percent
in 2011 and will likely jump another 57 percent in 2012, said
economist Asdrubal Oliveros of Caracas-based Ecoanalitica.
Chavez devalued the bolivar currency twice in 2010 as cheap
imports left domestic industries losing market share, once from
2.15 per dollar to a two-tiered exchange rate of 2.6 and 4.3,
and again later in the year by moving all exchanges to 4.3.
This boosted the price of imported goods and helped push
inflation - a constant complaint of his poor supporters - to the
highest on the continent in 2011 at 27.6 percent.
With ever more pressure on the bolivar, economists are
universally predicting a devaluation, but delayed until after
the vote because it is politically unpopular.
Investment in buildings, machinery and vehicles crucial for
productivity increases to sustain economic growth - an indicator
known as gross fixed capital formation - slumped more than 6
percent in 2009 and in 2010, the central bank said.
The private sector's investment in those areas fell nearly
30 percent in 2010, with state outlays picking up only some of
the slack - a sign that domestic industries will become less
productive and growth more dependent on government.
PDVSA, which has increasingly taken on the financing of
social programs, issued $10.3 billion worth of
dollar-denominated bonds last year.
Its issuance in 2011 alone comprised nearly half the $22.9
billion in outstanding bonds as of the end of 2011, a figure
that does not include debt to its suppliers and service firms.
Venezuela and PDVSA together issued a total of $17.5 billion
in dollar bonds last year, and analysts are predicting sales of
another $12 billion to $15 billion in 2012.
The flood of supply has investors demanding higher yields
from Venezuelan and PDVSA bonds, which at the start of the year
were in some cases yielding as much as 14 percent.
Venezuelan sovereign bonds maturing in 2016
had yields around 10.7 percent in early Feb., compared to a 2.5
percent yield for Colombian bonds maturing in 2017.
Government sympathizers enjoy laughing at the prophets of
doom over Venezuela's economy, in part because their forecasts
have largely proven wrong for nearly a decade.
Legislator and economist Jesus Faria of the ruling Socialist
Party (PSUV) noted that inflation during the Chavez era has been
considerably lower than during the previous decade, when it
reached a peak above 100 percent.
Fiscal expansion has benefited the country's poorest, he
argued, denying any link to the upcoming vote.
"Our economic policies have nothing to do with the election,
they respond to a program we call socialism," he said. "If we
are increasing public spending, it's because we have to address
social problems that have built up over centuries."
SOCIALISM NOT ALL BAD FOR WALL STREET
Though Venezuela did suffer more from the 2008 financial
crisis than nearly any other country in the region, its two-year
recession was far milder than predicted by opposition pundits.
And investors note that Chavez has explicitly avoided any
discussion of a debt default.
This makes the high bond yields a bargain for those who can
stomach the "headline risk," or short-term volatility that
follows Chavez's state takeovers and threats against industry.
John Carlson, senior portfolio manager at Fidelity
Investments in Boston, said Venezuelan paper represented 14 to
15 percent of the $6 billion he manages in about a half-dozen
funds, concentrated mostly in the New Markets Fund.
"Over the next three to five years, we think there is
clearly the ability to service all of that (debt) and there is a
willingness to service it - and it looks cheap," Carlson said.
Most Wall Street analysts recommend Venezuela's debt despite
their criticisms about economic and fiscal policy and concerns
about the upcoming surge in pre-electoral spending.
Opposition leaders lambaste the arbitrary use of state funds
to heighten what they call Chavez's populist cult-of-personality
and prevent challengers from facing the former soldier in a fair
fight. Chavez rebuffs such attacks with practiced indignation.
"No, it's not populism, that's a term invented by the
neoliberals to try to justify the policies of hunger and misery
against the peoples of the earth," Chavez told Congress in an
annual address that went on more than nine hours.
He is also not the only one offering state largesse to win
over voters. Opposition governors, mayors and councilmen, who
are up for elections in December, also shower constituents with
community centers, schools, and offers of financing.
On a recent campaign stop by the Caribbean coast, Capriles,
governor of second-largest state of Miranda, promised fishermen
credits and new motors should he win power.
Still, such offers are dwarfed by Chavez's wave of social
programs created in recent months. Two offer direct cash
payments to mothers and senior citizens, and another promises to
train and find jobs for the unemployed.
"I give thanks to President Chavez for having started such a
great program. This is going to let Venezuelans advance and have
opportunities to work and learn new skills," said Delkys
Llamosa, 27, a housewife waiting in line with her daughter to
sign up for job training in downtown Caracas.
"Everything I have is because of him. I'm going to get my
house from him, my children are getting benefits, and now I'm
going to get a job. If he's not here, all this falls apart."