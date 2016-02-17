Venezuela says implementing 'new scheme' for fuel prices

CARACAS Feb 17 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Wednesday said his government is implementing a set of
economic measures that include a "new scheme for prices" of the
country's heavily subsidized fuel, without immediately providing
details.
Cash-strapped Venezuela is seeking to strengthen government
coffers amid an economic crisis. The price of the world's
cheapest fuel has not been increased in nearly 20 years.
Maduro also announced the creation of a new currency
administration system, without providing details.
