Opposition slams Chavez allies over Venezuelan devaluation

* Aides say ailing Chavez ordered measure from Cuba
* Move helps government coffers, but pressures prices
* Opponents slam VP Maduro, Venezuelans fret
By Andrew Cawthorne and Girish Gupta
CARACAS, Feb 9 Opposition leaders derided
another currency devaluation by President Hugo Chavez's
government as evidence of economic incompetence, while some
anxious Venezuelans packed stores in fear of price increases.
Though unseen in public since cancer surgery two months ago
in Cuba, government ministers said Chavez personally ordered the
fifth devaluation of the bolivar in a decade of socialist
economics in the OPEC nation - this time by 32 percent.
"The Maduro-Cabello duo are finishing off our Venezuela, we
must not allow it!" said opposition leader Henrique Capriles,
accusing Vice President Nicolas Maduro and Congress head
Diosdado Cabello of squandering revenue from high oil prices.
"They spent the money on (election) campaigning, corruption
and gifts abroad. What a lying government!" Capriles said on
Twitter.
The measure was announced before a four-day weekend for
Venezuela's Carnival holiday to minimize political or market
repercussions. It had been widely forecast by economists as a
way of redressing distortions including a black market rate for
dollars at four times the old official level of 4.3 bolivars.
Raising the rate to 6.3 bolivars will boost state finances
by providing more local currency for each dollar of oil export
revenue. But it also hikes prices for imports crucial to the
oil-dependent economy, potentially fueling inflation - though
the state will seek to brake that using price controls.
WALL STREET PRAISE
Maduro, who is Chavez's preferred successor should his
cancer force a new presidential election, said the move was
needed to optimize revenues, including to fund flagship social
programs that are wildly popular among Venezuela's poor.
He said the devaluation was also a response to attacks on
the bolivar by capitalist "speculators," adding that more
economic measures would be announced in the days ahead, in line
with Chavez's instructions to ministers who visited Havana.
"Our commander-president has decided them with full
consciousness and clarity ... to guarantee economic growth and
diversification this year," Maduro said. "We will push ahead
with the perfect plan for the people's victory."
Critics, however, flooded Twitter with mocking references to
a "red package," or socialist version, of an old-style
International Monetary Fund economic package hated in global
leftist circles.
"The devaluation is not due to the crisis of global
capitalism. It's due to the government's irresponsibility and
worrying incoherence," said Ramon Aveledo, head of the
opposition Democratic Unity coalition.
On Wall Street, analysts praised the move as necessary -
albeit overdue - given the impact on state finances of heavy
spending during Chavez's re-election campaign last year, and the
soaring black market rate for the dollar.
Some calculated it would generate extra revenues equivalent
to more than 3 percent of GDP.
"It is a positive development," said Goldman Sachs' Alberto
Ramos. "Clearly, the economic and financial cost of waiting
outweighed the political cost of the unpopular move to devalue."
The illegal rate jumped again, according to websites,
immediately after the announcement. Publishing that rate is
illegal in Venezuela. Some analysts predicted the government
would be obliged to devalue again soon.
VENEZUELANS DEBATE MEASURE
On the streets of Caracas, ideological sparring and
complicated economic calculations gave way to anxiety at the
prospect of yet more price rises in an economy that for decades
has suffered one of the world's highest inflation rates.
Already packing stores due to shortages of some goods, some
shoppers began buying even more before prices rose.
"Things are going to cost more in a week. That's why I've
got all this," said bank teller Elizabeth Gonzalez, 27, nodding
at her trolley stuffed with groceries, bottled water, flour and
cooking oil at a busy supermarket in an upmarket area.
Downtown in the emblematic Bolivar Square named for
Venezuela's independence hero, and the president's idol, Simon
Bolivar, 55-year-old Chavez supporter Omaira Fermin said she
trusted the government to help the people.
"Salaries will rise thanks to President Chavez," she said.
"There's a global financial crisis. Of course, Venezuela can't
be immune to that. The problem is capitalism."
Officials have been at pains to stress that Chavez is still
driving policy from his hospital in Cuba, despite Venezuelans
having heard nothing from him since his Dec. 11 operation.
They say he is improving after his fourth surgery for a
cancer first diagnosed in his pelvic area in mid-2011. But there
is no word on any homecoming date yet. Many Venezuelans suspect
he will not be able to return to active rule.
Devaluations generally make a nation's exporters more
competitive by lowering the cost of production.
But critics say the move is unlikely to contribute to a
significant expansion of domestic industry because of the
government's battle with the private sector, extensive price
controls and sometimes uncompensated expropriations.
Venezuela's heavily-traded bonds are likely to rise on the
devaluation, given the healthier picture for state coffers.