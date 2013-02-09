UPDATE 2-Opposition slams Venezuela devaluation, shoppers fret

* Aides say ailing Chavez ordered measure from Cuba
* Move helps government coffers, but pressures prices
* Opponents slam VP Maduro, Venezuelans worry
By Andrew Cawthorne and Mario Naranjo
CARACAS, Feb 9 Opposition leaders derided
another currency devaluation by President Hugo Chavez's
government as evidence of economic incompetence, while some
anxious Venezuelans hit the shops on Saturday in fear of price
increases.
Although Chavez has not been seen in public since cancer
surgery two months ago in Cuba, ministers said he personally
ordered the fifth devaluation of the bolivar in a decade of
socialist economics - this time by 32 percent.
Seen as an imperative by economists but widely unpopular
among Venezuelans, the measure is the biggest test yet for Vice
President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in charge of the
government since Chavez's Dec. 11 operation.
"The Maduro-Cabello duo are finishing off our Venezuela, we
must not allow it!" said opposition leader Henrique Capriles,
accusing Maduro and Congress head Diosdado Cabello of
squandering revenue from high oil prices.
"They spent the money on (election) campaigning, corruption
and gifts abroad. What a lying government!" he tweeted. Should
Chavez not recover, Capriles, who lost last year's presidential
election, would likely face off with Maduro in a new vote.
The devaluation, which takes effect on Wednesday, was
announced before a four-day weekend for Venezuela's Carnival
holiday to minimize political or market repercussions. It had
been widely forecast by economists as a way of redressing
distortions including a black market rate for dollars at four
times the old official level of 4.3 bolivars.
Raising the rate to 6.3 bolivars will boost state finances
by providing more local currency for each dollar of oil export
revenue. But it also hikes prices for imports crucial to the
oil-dependent economy, potentially fueling inflation, although
the state will seek to brake that through price controls.
Many people ran to shops on Saturday in fear of quick price
rises, although the rush was lighter than past devaluations,
perhaps because so many Venezuelans were heading out on
holidays.
Inflation has already spiked in the past two months to an
annual rate of 22.2 percent. Further price hikes risk hurting
Maduro and other senior officials' popularity at a sensitive
time given Chavez's condition and a possible new vote.
WALL STREET PRAISE
Maduro, who is Chavez's preferred successor should his
cancer force him out of office, said the devaluation was needed
to optimize revenues, including the funding of flagship social
programs that are popular among Venezuela's poor.
He said the devaluation was also a response to attacks on
the bolivar by capitalist "speculators," adding that more
economic measures would be announced in the days ahead, in line
with Chavez's instructions to ministers who visited Havana.
"Our commander-president has decided them with full
consciousness and clarity ... to guarantee economic growth and
diversification this year," Maduro said. "We will push ahead
with the perfect plan for the people's victory."
Critics flooded Twitter with mocking references to a "red
package," or socialist version, of an old-style International
Monetary Fund economic package hated by leftists.
"The devaluation is not due to the crisis of global
capitalism. It's due to the government's irresponsibility and
worrying incoherence," said Ramon Aveledo, head of the
opposition Democratic Unity coalition.
On Wall Street, analysts praised the move as necessary -
albeit overdue, given the impact on state finances of heavy
spending during Chavez's re-election campaign last year and the
soaring black market rate for the dollar.
Some calculated it would generate extra revenue equivalent
to more than 3 percent of GDP, and help close a fiscal deficit
variously estimated between 7 and 15 percent of GDP last year.
"It is a positive development," said Goldman Sachs' Alberto
Ramos. "Clearly, the economic and financial cost of waiting
outweighed the political cost of the unpopular move to devalue."
VENEZUELANS DEBATE MEASURE
The illegal rate for dollars jumped again, according to
websites, immediately after the announcement. Publishing that
rate is illegal in Venezuela. Some analysts predicted the
government would be obliged to devalue again soon.
On the streets of Caracas, ideological sparring and
complicated economic calculations gave way to anxiety at the
prospect of yet more price rises in an economy that for decades
has suffered one of the world's highest inflation rates.
Already packing stores due to shortages of some goods, some
shoppers began buying even more before prices rose.
"I'm sure everything will go up on Wednesday, so we have to
take advantage now," said Alicia Leon, 67, packing a trolley
with vegetables, fruit and other food at a supermarket in
Caracas' bustling Chacao neighborhood.
Downtown in the emblematic Bolivar Square named for
Venezuela's independence hero, and the president's idol, Simon
Bolivar, 55-year-old Chavez supporter Omaira Fermin said she
trusted the government to help the people.
"Salaries will rise thanks to President Chavez," she said.
"There's a global financial crisis. Of course, Venezuela can't
be immune to that. The problem is capitalism."
Officials have been at pains to stress that Chavez is still
driving policy from his hospital in Cuba, despite Venezuelans
having heard nothing from him since his December operation.
They say he is improving after his fourth surgery for a
cancer first diagnosed in his pelvic area in mid-2011. But there
is no word on any homecoming date yet. Many Venezuelans suspect
he will not be able to return to active rule.
Devaluations generally make a nation's exporters more
competitive by lowering the cost of production.
But critics say the move is unlikely to contribute to a
significant expansion of domestic industry because of the
government's battle with the private sector, extensive price
controls and sometimes uncompensated expropriations.
The central bank president, finance minister, energy
minister and other senior officials met on Saturday to
inaugurate Venezuela's new currency authority that will
supervise the changes starting on Wednesday.
"We have hard work ahead," Finance Minister Jorge Giordani
said at the event, shown live on TV.
Venezuela's heavily traded bonds are likely to rise on the
devaluation, given the healthier picture for state coffers,
which depend on oil exports for 90 percent of revenue.