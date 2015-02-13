UPDATE 1-Shortage-hit Venezuelans scratch heads over complex devaluation

(Adds new exchange rate, paragraph 5)
By Brian Ellsworth and Corina Pons
CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuelans puzzled over the
impact of a complicated currency devaluation and fretted that
dire product shortages in the OPEC nation's recession-hit
economy would not go away.
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government this week
launched a 70 percent devaluation via a new "free floating"
currency system known as Simadi, the third of three-tier
exchange controls created by his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
"They're doing this because they don't have any money," said
a man who gave his name only as Felix, and who said he was 83.
"This is not going to solve the problem," said Felix as he
stood in a senior citizens' line with about 50 other people to
buy rice and coffee at a Caracas supermarket. "We're going to
keep waiting in line to buy anything we need."
The Simadi system on Friday posted an exchange rate of 174
bolivars per dollar, but state officials insist most of the
country's foreign exchange will be sold at two preferential
rates: 6.3 for essential goods such as food staples, and 12 for
other sectors.
The country's central bank administers dollars at those two
rates, but importers complain that allocations are limited,
often delayed and require overwhelming paperwork.
Dollars on the black market fetch 190 bolivars.
The two preferential exchange rates of 6.3 and 12 can help
keep prices down for food and medicine, but businesses
consistently struggle to obtain dollars at the rate, which means
they cannot bring in raw materials or machine parts.
As a result, there are shortages of basic consumption goods
ranging from chicken to laundry detergent, leading to occasional
scuffles for scarce products.
The scarcities and lines have contributed to a dip in
Maduro's approval rating - to 22 percent according to one
pollster - and give opponents hope of wresting control of
parliament from the ruling Socialist Party in a vote later this
year.
Maduro says the country is a victim of an "economic war,"
and argues that Venezuelans today are generally better off and
better fed than they were before Chavez took office in 1999.
IMPACT ON CORPORATE ACCOUNTS
The devaluation is likely to ripple across the balance
sheets of foreign corporations with significant exposure to
Venezuela, ranging from household products maker Kimberly-Clark
Corp to oil services company Schlumberger NV.
Venezuelan bonds were up on Friday after the release of the
exchange rate, as devaluations tend to reduce the cost of
imports and free up more hard currency to pay debt.
The benchmark Global 2027 was up 0.603 point
to a price of 41.570 and a yield of 24.261 percent.
Economists believe the benefits of devaluing are muted
because the new Simadi system will receive only a fraction of
the dollars that the government sells, with the vast majority
being sold at preferential rates.
Essentially, those who cannot obtain dollars at the other
two rates will try to get the Simadi rate.
"We remain skeptical about the impact this three-tiered FX
system will have on an already stagflationary economy," wrote
UBS economists in a research note. "We believe that Simadi will,
at most, remain a rather marginal FX allocation system."
Venezuela's bonds are trading at distressed levels on
concerns that the rout in oil prices could prompt a default, and
on average pay 26 percentage points more than comparable U.S.
Treasury bills. Maduro dismisses default talk as ill-intentioned
rumor mongering.
Unlike previous devaluations, when Venezuelans crowded
electronics shops to pick up appliances before prices rose,
lines were scant on Friday because low inventories have left
shelves largely bare.
"The last televisions we sold arrived in November and were
gone the same day," said a salesman at one popular electronics
shop, who asked not to be named. "If they come at the black
market rate, I think people would buy them no matter the price."
Other Venezuelans worried that inflation, already the worst
in the Americas at an officially estimated 64 percent last year,
would spike even further. "Everything's going to carry on being
tough," said a 38-year-old woman, who gave her name only as
Josefina, in a Caracas shopping line of about 100 people.
Opposition leaders complained that Maduro had disguised the
devaluation, which came via an Excel sheet on the central bank's
website, and sought to distract Venezuelans by simultaneously
denouncing a coup plot in the air force.
(Additional reporting by Desiy Buitrago; editing by Andrew
Cawthorne, Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)