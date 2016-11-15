INSIGHT-Multinational firms dumping Venezuela operations in fire sales

| CARACAS
CARACAS Nov 15 Multinational companies are
selling their Venezuelan operations at hefty discounts - or even
giving them away - as they to seek to escape the OPEC nation's
soaring inflation and chronic supply shortages.
Six firms, including General Mills and oil producer
Harvest Natural Resources, have sold operations for as
little as half their assessed value on the companies' books,
according to securities filings and interviews with a dozen
people knowledgeable about the deals.
One company, U.S. autoparts-maker Dana, last year
sold its debt-laden Venezuela operations to a local buyer for no
cash compensation. Two multinational corporations - Clorox
and Kimberly-Clark - chose instead to abandon
their operations here.
Sell-offs by foreign companies could further isolate
Venezuela's economy, which is already reeling from low oil
prices and an unraveling socialist system. The fire-sale trend
will likely accelerate as the crisis continues to cripple the
local operations of more multinational firms, according to two
private-sector sources familiar with similar deals in the works.
Firms acquiring such distressed operations, however, could
reap huge gains if the country's economy improves.
Corimon - a Caracas firm best known for production
of paint - in May purchased the local operations of Bridgestone
Corp, the world's largest tire-maker. Corimon will
continue to produce tires under the Firestone brand.
Carlos Gill, president of Corimon's holding company,
declined to disclose the sale terms but called the timing of the
purchase "an opportune moment" for his company.
Bridgestone declined to comment.
The sold-off operations, in some cases, were all but defunct
before the deals because of chronic shortages of raw materials
ranging from sugar to steel bars, as well as triple-digit
inflation and difficulty exchanging a crashing local currency
for dollars.
"A company that isn't operating is a corpse, and the
vultures start to circle it," said Juan Pablo Olalquiaga,
president of Venezuelan industry association Conindustria.
SOLD 'FOR NO CONSIDERATION'
President Nicolas Maduro has blamed the country's woes on an
"economic war" launched by U.S. business elites and encouraged
by Washington politicians. Maduro has said companies are
intentionally slowing production or hoarding goods to
destabilize his government.
The Venezuelan government's Information Ministry did not
respond to requests for comment.
For years, Venezuela operations generated major revenue for
Fortune 500 companies because high oil prices allowed the
government to sell subsidized dollars through its exchange
control system, boosting companies' local buying power. But the
2014 oil price crash left Venezuela short of dollars because the
country depends on oil for almost all its foreign exchange.
More companies are deciding the country's challenges now
outweigh any benefits. General Mills - owner of locally popular
Diablitos Underwood deviled ham - reported in a filing earlier
this year that it had taken a $38 million pre-tax loss on the
sale of its local unit to an undisclosed third party.
Negotiations dragged on for nine months as the economy
tanked, forcing General Mills to steadily lower the price,
according to two sources with direct knowledge of the talks.
General Mills did not disclose the sale price and declined to
comment to Reuters.
Insurer Liberty Mutual said in statement last year that it
was selling its local affiliate, Seguros Caracas, to a local
entrepreneur, Humberto Gil. One source familiar with the deal
described the arrangement as a "gift."
Gil did not respond to requests for comment on the sale,
which still needs approval from Venezuela's insurance regulator.
Liberty Mutual did not respond to requests for comment.
In 2014, Danish conglomerate The East Asiatic Company (EAC)
sold its Venezuelan food business, Plumrose, to
Liechtenstein-based Valartis Opportunities Fund. Neither company
responded to requests for comment.
U.S. auto parts firm Dana said in a 2015 filing that it had
sold its local affiliate "for no consideration" to a Venezuelan
firm called Manufacturing and Logistics Solutions.
While auto sales soared during the oil-boom era of late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez, they dropped 80 percent in 2014 as
Venezuela's economy ran into hard times.
Dana sold the company for no payment, though it did secure
an agreement that Dana would continue to supply raw materials
and that the buyer would assume debts.
"After 49 years here, Dana couldn't exactly walk away from
the company," said Jose Hernandez, who was on the board of
directors of Dana's local unit and stayed on after the sale.
WRITING OFF VENEZUELA
Some companies did decide to walk away, an unusual move.
Despite mounting losses, companies rarely shut down
businesses in Venezuela because they can face government
accusations of economic sabotage or have managers imprisoned.
But Cleaning supplies company Clorox and personal hygiene
products manufacturer Kimberly-Clark shuttered their operations
as their facilities nearly ground to a halt for lack of raw
materials.
Clorox, which left in 2014, said in a statement at the time
that its Venezuela business was "no longer viable."
Kimberly-Clark suspended operations this year, citing inability
to obtain raw materials or hard currency.
Both were taken over by the Venezuelan government and have
resumed operations under state control. Jorge Arreaza, Vice
President at the time, accused Clorox of setting an "evil
example" by leaving. Labor Minister Oswaldo Vera said Kimberly
Clark threw "thousands of workers onto the street."
Both companies declined further comment on their Venezuela
exit.
Other companies are writing down the value of their
Venezuela operations through an accounting mechanism known a
deconsolidation, which could signal that more sell-offs are in
the offing.
The maneuver, already used by more than a dozen
multinationals, involves a one-time write-off of the entire
value of a company's subsidiaries. It is meant to avoid a
constant trickle of balance-sheet losses caused by repeatedly
slashing the worth of assets that are valued in Venezuelan
currency.
It also creates incentives for Venezuelan buyers to put in
bids for local factories and other assets.
Bridgestone, before selling its Venezuela operations to
Corimon in May, deconsolidated its Venezuela operations in 2015
and reported an associated loss of $350 million.
Ford Motor Co and Oreo-cookie manufacturer Mondelez
International Inc are among those who have written off
their assets because of severe operational difficulties.
Ford told Reuters it remains "hopeful that the government
will resolve local issues, and we can then begin to support the
Venezuelan people with additional production." Mondelez said it
would continue to manufacture products "to the extent that we
can locally fund operations and access necessary materials and
labor."
GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION
Last month's sale of the Venezuela operations of Harvest
Natural Resources offered a rare opportunity for local
investors to gain a foothold in the Venezuela oil industry,
which is dominated by state-run firm PDVSA and large foreign
energy companies.
PDVSA has for years been delaying payment to business
partners, including Houston-based Harvest. Struggling to make up
those losses, Harvest in 2013 negotiated a $400 million asset
sale with Petroandina Resources Corp, a unit of Argentina's
Pluspetrol Resources Corp, according to a Harvest filing from
March.
Harvest Natural Resources said in an August filing that
Venezuelan government blocked the deal. Oil Minister Eulogio Del
Pino told Reuters in 2015 the government rejected the sale
because the buyers did not have sufficient financing capacity.
Harvest declined to comment, but the company said in its
filing that the deal's failure made clear that the government
would not approve acquisitions by buyers based outside
Venezuela.
The company in October ended up successfully selling its
operations to Delta Petroleum, which is owned by Venezuelan
businessman Oswaldo Cisneros.
Cisneros did not respond to requests for comment.
Principally known as a telecom magnate, Cisneros is making
his first forays in to the oil business this year - and got a
considerably better deal that what Petroandina negotiated,
according to Harvest filings. Cisneros acquired the assets
for$143.2 million, including legal fees and settling of Harvest
debts, or about a third of what Argentina's Pluspetrol had
agreed to pay.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Brian Thevenot)