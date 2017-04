MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Venezuela is evaluating a swap agreement involving gold reserves as a way to fortify dollar supplies in the OPEC nation, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday, amid chronic product shortages and inflation close to 55 percent.

Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles said last week that the government was negotiating a swap operation with Goldman Sachs involving 1.45 million ounces of gold worth around $1.860 billion.