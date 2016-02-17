WRAPUP 1-Venezuela raises fuel price, devalues bolivar amid crisis

(Adds details on devaluation, context on fuel prices)
By Brian Ellsworth and Girish Gupta
CARACAS Feb 17 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Wednesday devalued the currency and raised heavily
subsidized fuel prices in an effort to stem a widening economic
crisis, though critics of the socialist leader quickly dismissed
the moves as insufficient.
The measures are meant to help shore up the OPEC nation's
finances as plummeting oil prices and a collapsing state-led
economic model have left the country with a severe recession,
triple-digit inflation and chronic product shortages.
"This is a necessary measure, a necessary action to balance
things, I take responsibility for it," Maduro said, in reference
to the fuel hike during a combative four-hour speech in which he
insulted opposition leaders and occasionally used foul language.
The reforms risk fueling triple-digit inflation at a time
when millions are struggling to make ends meet, and comes two
months after the ruling Socialist Party suffered a blistering
defeat in parliamentary elections due to anger over the crisis.
The package will likely be seen by Wall St. investors, who
are increasingly concerned about a potential default, as mildly
positive but still vastly insufficient to help Venezuela make
some $10 billion in debt payments amid a major cash crunch.
"Bottom line is no change to cashflow for this year and
hefty year end debt payments," wrote Siobhan Morden of Nomura in
an email.
The measures devalue the strongest official exchange rate by
37 percent to 10 bolivars per dollar from 6.3, and streamline
the previous three-tiered system into a dual exchange rate
mechanism. The weaker of the two rates will be a free float
based on an existing system that currently sells dollars at
around 200 bolivars, Maduro said.
Critics immediately questioned the latter claim, noting that
the government has repeatedly announced "free-floating" systems
that withered away precisely because authorities never allowed
them to be determined by demand.
The price of premium gasoline will rise by 1,329 percent,
but fuel is so heavily subsidized that fueling a small car will
still cost about half the price of a soft drink, or about $0.23
based on the black market exchange rate.
"The devaluation from 6.3 to 10 will not have a relevant
impact," wrote economist and pollster Luis Vicente Leon on
Twitter. "With respect to the gasoline, the only way to
consolidate is to adjust (the price) regularly, otherwise it
will be pulverized by inflation."
Critics say the only solution to Venezuela's economic
problems is to entirely dismantle the 13-year-old currency
system created during the government of late socialist leader
Hugo Chavez.
