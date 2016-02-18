WRAPUP 2-Venezuela raises fuel price, devalues bolivar amid crisis

(Adds context on fuel prices, quotes, bond prices)
By Brian Ellsworth and Girish Gupta
CARACAS Feb 17 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro on Wednesday devalued the currency and raised heavily
subsidized fuel prices in an effort to stem a widening economic
crisis, though critics of the socialist leader quickly dismissed
the moves as insufficient.
The measures are meant to help shore up the OPEC nation's
finances as plummeting oil prices and a collapsing state-led
economic model have left the country with a severe recession,
triple-digit inflation and chronic product shortages.
"This is a necessary measure, a necessary action to balance
things, I take responsibility for it," Maduro said, in reference
to the fuel hike during a combative speech in which he insulted
opposition leaders and occasionally used foul language.
The reforms risk fueling triple-digit inflation at a time
when millions are struggling to make ends meet, and comes two
months after the ruling Socialist Party suffered a blistering
defeat in parliamentary elections due to anger over the crisis.
The package will likely be seen by Wall St. investors, who
are increasingly concerned about a potential default, as mildly
positive but still vastly insufficient to help Venezuela make
some $10 billion in debt payments amid a major cash crunch.
"Bottom line is no change to cashflow for this year and
hefty year end debt payments," said Siobhan Morden director of
Latin America fixed income strategy at investment bank Nomura
Securities in an email.
Venezuelan bonds have recovered this week thanks to the
bounce in oil prices, but they are heavily discounted on
concerns the country will be unable to meet payments. The
benchmark Global 2027 bond sells for a mere 38 percent of its
face value, reflecting investors' default concerns.
Maduro devalued the strongest official exchange rate by 37
percent to 10 bolivars per dollar from 6.3, and streamlined the
previous three-tiered system into a dual exchange rate
mechanism. Greenbacks on the black market currently fetch 1,046
bolivars, according to website DolarToday.
The weaker of the two rates will be a free float based on an
existing system that currently sells dollars at around 200
bolivars, Maduro said, while the stronger rate will over time be
shifted based on criteria he did not specify.
IMPLEMENTATION CRUCIAL
Critics immediately noted that the government has repeatedly
announced "free-floating" systems that withered away precisely
because authorities never allowed them to be determined by
demand.
A truly free float would raise prices of staple goods such
as rice and corn flour that are currently subject to price
controls. That would cut into the subsidized food programs
created during the oil boom years by late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez, Maduro's predecessor and mentor.
"It's a positive step but the key will be implementation,"
said Temir Porras, a former economic advisor to Maduro and his
predecessor Hugo Chavez. "A dual forex system generates
incentives for speculation and arbitrage."
Maduro also runs risks if he does not significantly overhaul
the system. Currency and price controls have spurred snarling
food lines reminiscent of Soviet bloc countries, spawned a
lucrative smuggling trade and left furious shoppers scrapping
for prized items such as chicken or laundry soap.
Opposition leaders insist the only solution to economic
chaos is to dismantle the 13-year-old controls and roll back
Chavez's wave of nationalizations that turned hundreds of
private enterprises into unproductive state-run firms.
The first fuel price hike in nearly 20 years will boost the
cost of gasoline by at least 1,329 percent. But fuel is still so
heavily subsidized that filling a small car will still not cost
more than half the price of a soft drink, or around 20 cents
based on the black market exchange rate.
However, the money it brings in over a year could be close
to 5 percent of this year's budget or 0.5 percent of GDP,
according to Reuters' calculations.
A fuel price hike in 1989 contributed to three days of
looting and subsequent military repression known as the
"Caracazo" in which at least several hundred people were killed.
The memory of that has made the gasoline subsidy a third rail
that politicians are wary of touching.
With the combination of fixed fuel prices and raging
inflation, buying cheap fuel has become one of the only uses for
low-denomination bills. During Maduro's speech, mock news
website Bipolar Capybara ran the headline, "Two-bolivar note
commits suicide following gasoline price increase."
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Corina Pons, Eyanir
Chinea and Diego Ore; Editing by Leslie Adler, David Gregorio
and Andrew Hay)