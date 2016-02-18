UPDATE 4-Tough road for Venezuela after dire data, inadequate measures

(Adds details on smuggling, companies, further links)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Girish Gupta
CARACAS Feb 18 Venezuela's central bank on
Thursday released long-awaited data showing the depth of the
OPEC country's recession, a day after President Nicolas Maduro
announced a package of measures seen as insufficient to salvage
the unraveling economy.
The bank reported that Venezuelan inflation hit 180.9
percent in 2015, one of the highest rates in the world, while
the economy contracted 5.7 percent.
The data showed the depth of Venezuela's crisis and raised
the prospect new measures may hurt Venezuelans without
significantly improving finances in a country already facing
shortages of basics like milk and medicines.
Under Maduro's emergency measures, the price of Venezuela's
fuel - the world's cheapest - will be increased for the first
time in nearly 20 years and the complex system of fixed exchange
rates has been devalued and revamped.
The fuel increase could amount to 5 percent of this year's
budget, according to Reuters calculations, and will give state
oil producer PDVSA's strained balance sheets a breather.
However, it remains unclear if what Maduro announced as a
"floating" exchange rate would actually be allowed to float, or
like previous such rates effectively become fixed and fail to
satiate demand for greenbacks, further weakening the bolivar on
the black market.
"Cheap fuel was the only benefit we had left," said Angel
Pina, 41, at a gas station in Caracas. "The increase should have
happened a long time ago, but now we don't know what
consequences it could have."
Filling a small car will still cost at most half the price
of a soft drink, or around 20 cents at the black market rate.
But coupled with the currency change it could fan price
increases and hit already strained pocketbooks.
"The devaluation will temporarily exacerbate inflation, thus
contributing to rising discontent, while goods scarcity will
worsen on the back of lower oil prices," said Risa Grais-Targow
at consultancy Eurasia.
The increase is also insufficient to stem lucrative gasoline
smuggling to neighboring Colombia and Guyana.
"The measures will provide some fiscal breathing room for
PDVSA but are insufficient to reduce demand for imports or
gasoline, failing to improve the government's supply of foreign
exchange or prevent a default later this year," said
Grais-Targow.
Wall Street investors are increasingly concerned about a
potential default, with Venezuela facing some $10 billion in
debt payments amid a major cash crunch.
DEVALUATION, DIRE DATA
The devaluation will not significantly impact the remaining
U.S. companies operating in Venezuela. Many decided long ago
that the stronger exchange rates do not reflect reality and
moved their accounts to weaker rates - writing off billions of
dollars.
American Airlines, for instance, wrote off more than
half a billion dollars in revenue last month.
The change in fuel prices, however, will provide some relief
to state-owned PDVSA, which is facing major debt
payments this year amid low oil prices.
The company said in a statement that if consumption patterns
remain the same as last year, some 68 billion bolivars -
equivalent to $6.8 billion at the strongest official rate but
just $68 million on the black market - will be saved.
Venezuela's 91 octane gasoline will rise 1,329 percent to 1
bolivar per liter and 95 octane gasoline will rise 6,086 percent
to 6 bolivars. Small queues formed in front of some service
stations as drivers filled up before the measure kicks in on
Friday.
The shift may encourage some drivers to load up on the
cheaper 91 fuel - though that would likely hurt foreign firms
who have been supplying Venezuela with specialized products for
its domestically-produced gasoline.
As the economy has deteriorated, Venezuela's central bank
has kept negative economic data under wraps, only publishing
figures for 2015 last month.
In addition to the full-year figures, the bank said
month-on-month inflation was 11.4 percent, 11.1 percent, and 8.7
percent in October, November and December of last year,
respectively.
Critics say the inflation figures are severe low-balls as
they exclude transactions made on the black market, where scarce
products sell for tens if not hundreds of times their official
price.
Following the data release, Spanish mobile phone provider
Movistar said price-fixed services were out of sync
with inflationary reality, warning that this disconnect made
investments "unviable."
"An average monthly Movistar plan costs 476 bolivars. Much
less than a kilo of ham," the company said in a statement.
Caracas' annual inflation figure for last year was 159.7
percent. However, outside the capital, where queues are usually
longer and scarcity worse, the figure was much higher, reaching
224 percent in the central city of Barquisimeto, for example.
The International Monetary Fund estimates Venezuela's annual
inflation will jump to 720 percent this year. Economists are
predicting another harsh economic contraction.
"Maduro's measures won't solve this crisis, it's too late,"
said Maria Hernandez, 45, as she stood in line at a supermarket.
"Today, for instance, the queue is longer than it was
yesterday."
(Additional reporting by Corina Pons, Eyanir Chinea and Diego
Ore in Caracas; Mircely Guanipa in Punto Fijo; Marianna Parraga
in Houston; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)