版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 27日 星期六 06:28 BJT

Venezuela in advanced talks for $5 bln loan: central bank president

CARACAS Feb 26 Venezuela is in advanced talks for a $5 billion loan from international banks and investment funds, Central Bank President Nelson Merentes said in an interview on Friday.

The guarantee for the loan would be a gold mining project with Canadian miner Gold Reserve Inc, Merentes said.

Gold Reserve was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Eyanir Chinea)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐