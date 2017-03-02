Job losses, low wages add to Venezuela economic hardship

| CARACAS, March 2
CARACAS, March 2 On a recent morning, Venezuelan
mother Rossana Suarez took her three children to work with her
because school was canceled.
In an unfortunate twist, they would witness her being
dismissed as a receptionist for a medical equipment company and
joining the growing ranks of Venezuelans without formal
employment.
"They did not give a reason. I swallowed hard and told my
children not to cry," Suarez, 36, said under the midday sun
outside an office of the Labor Ministry in Caracas where she and
dozens of others waited from before dawn to lodge complaints.
"My oldest daughter asked me, 'Mom, how are we going to eat?
You're the only one who works at home.'"
Multiple companies - local and foreign - are closing doors
or cutting payrolls across Venezuela, which despite its oil
wealth is suffering deep recession, triple-digit inflation and
chronic shortages.
According to Consecomercio, a major retail industry group,
Venezuela in the past 18 months lost close to 1 million private
sector jobs.
"Who is creating jobs? Nobody," said Consecomercio Vice
President Alfonso Riera. "That unemployed population
unfortunately is migrating to the street, informal work or
worse."
Government critics say nationalizations of businesses and
more than a decade of price and currency controls have crippled
private enterprise, but President Nicolas Maduro says Venezuela
is a victim of an "economic war" led by business leaders with
U.S. help.
Venezuela has not reported official unemployment figures
since April 2016, when the rate was at 7.3 percent.
A survey by three universities showed unemployment at the
end of 2016 remained at that level. But the study also found 38
percent of those surveyed were working informal jobs ranging
from buying and reselling goods to freelance work without
benefits.
Only 28 percent said they were public employees and 27
percent had a job in the private sector.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez reformed labor regulations
to reduce hours, extend maternity leave and make dismissals
almost impossible. Maduro, his successor and a former union
activist, has continued that.
Union sources said major companies such as food and
beermaker Polar, carmaker Ford and bottler Cola-Cola Femsa
all are reducing their workforce by negotiating
redundancies and offering employees buyouts.
"People are taking the packages," said Jhonny Magdaleno, who
leads a Polar union. He said workers were being offered the
equivalent of $2,500 at the black market exchange rate.
"Production has fallen too much," he said. "The workers who
are left are making 4,000 bolivars weekly ($1 at the black
market rate). That doesn't even enable them to buy a pack of
flour."
