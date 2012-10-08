版本:
Venezuela's Capriles accepts defeat, congratulates Chavez on re-election

CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles accepted defeat and congratulated President Hugo Chavez on Sunday for his re-election victory.

"I send him my congratulations," Capriles told supporters at his campaign headquarters, looking downcast but saying he was proud of the large number of voters who turned out to cast their ballots for him.

