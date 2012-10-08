Chavez supporters party on anticipated win in Venezuela vote

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS Oct 7 Supporters of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez began setting off fireworks and partying in the street on Sunday night in anticipation of victory in the presidential election.
Various aides to Chavez published celebratory messages on Twitter, while some supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles began crying at his campaign center, Reuters witnesses said.
"Perfect victory! The fatherland has won," Tweeted Interior Minister Tareck el Aissami. There was no confirmation from election authorities who have stressed it is illegal to declare victory before an official announcement.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.