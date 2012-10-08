版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 10:09 BJT

Chavez supporters party on anticipated win in Venezuela vote

CARACAS Oct 7 Supporters of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez began setting off fireworks and partying in the street on Sunday night in anticipation of victory in the presidential election.

Various aides to Chavez published celebratory messages on Twitter, while some supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles began crying at his campaign center, Reuters witnesses said.

"Perfect victory! The fatherland has won," Tweeted Interior Minister Tareck el Aissami. There was no confirmation from election authorities who have stressed it is illegal to declare victory before an official announcement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐