2012年 10月 1日

Third person dead from Venezuela election shooting - Capriles

CARACAS, Sept 30 A third opposition supporter has died from a shooting at a rally this weekend that was the worst violence of Venezuela's volatile election campaign, presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said on Sunday.

"We are going to defeat violence in Venezuela," Capriles told a rally in Caracas, after confirming the third fatality in the confrontation at an opposition event in Barinas state on Saturday.

