Third person dead from Venezuela election shooting - Capriles

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
CARACAS, Sept 30 A third opposition supporter has died from a shooting at a rally this weekend that was the worst violence of Venezuela's volatile election campaign, presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said on Sunday.
"We are going to defeat violence in Venezuela," Capriles told a rally in Caracas, after confirming the third fatality in the confrontation at an opposition event in Barinas state on Saturday.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.