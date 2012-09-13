UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Capriles sacks aide on corruption talk

* Chavez supporters show grainy video of Capriles aide
* Capriles sacks campaign official ahead of Oct. 7 vote
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, Sept 13 Venezuela's opposition
presidential candidate Henrique Capriles kicked a top aide off
his campaign on Thursday after vague corruption accusations by
government leaders, shaking up his presidential bid just three
weeks before the Oct. 7 vote.
Allies of socialist President Hugo Chavez showed a grainy
video of Capriles aide Juan Carlos Caldera receiving cash they
said could be used to finance Capriles' campaign or to pay
bribes.
Caldera responded that he had received around $9,300 from a
Venezuelan businessman who is known for close ties to Chavez.
The money was for his own campaign for mayor in municipal
elections in December, Caldera said, adding the money was not
for the Capriles campaign.
"We know this is a smear campaign; we will prevail," Caldera
said during a press conference, saying he understood Capriles'
decision to push him aside. "What this does it ratify the need
to defeat this government."
The incident comes a day after several people were hurt when
supporters of both sides fought and threw rocks ahead of a
campaign stop by Capriles, heating up a campaign already marred
by sporadic clashes and virulent insults.
It threatens to link Capriles with the OPEC nation's
decades-long tradition of bribery and embezzlement of oil
revenue just three weeks before the Oct. 7 election.
But the relatively small amount of money involved, as well
as Capriles' swift response, will likely dampen the incident's
impact on the opposition campaign.
Chavez leads the majority of the best-known polls, but they
are notoriously controversial and divergent in Venezuela. One
major firm has Capriles ahead.
The youthful former state governor has hoped to tap into
public anger over alleged corruption by state officials.
Chavez's critics and some of his disaffected supporters complain
of seeing low-paid government officials driving fancy SUVs or
taking lavish vacations.
In one famous 2007 incident, a businessman traveling to
Argentina with Chavez's delegation was stopped at an airport
carrying a briefcase with nearly $1 million in cash.
SHIPPING MAGNATE
Caldera said he met several times with Venezuelan shipping
magnate Wilmer Ruperti, who in 2002 and 2003 used his fleet to
help Chavez defeat an opposition-led oil industry shutdown by
importing fuel.
Caldera said Ruperti had approached him and expressed
interest in meeting with Capriles. An assistant to Ruperti had
given him the money and filmed the encounter with several
cameras set up like a "television studio," Caldera said.
"I was too naive, I let myself get set up," he said.
Vice President Elias Jaua weighed in via his Twitter
account: "The #corruptloser Capriles told Juan Carlos Caldera to
go get his cash."
The new allegations mostly overshadowed accusations by a
judge formerly allied with Chavez who wrote a letter made public
on Thursday that gave a detailed account of how he was ordered
to rig the trials of the president's adversaries.
Former Supreme Court Justice Eladio Aponte, who fled the
country in April, wrote in a sworn statement that he acted on
Chavez's orders to give 30-year sentences to police officers
charged with involvement in a bungled 2002 coup.
"I don't pretend to exonerate my responsibility for what I
did ... I simply wanted to rest my conscience," said Aponte, who
says Chavez's office routinely interfered in cases.
According to U.S. intelligence sources, he is cooperating
with U.S. authorities by providing details about the Venezuelan
government's links to drug trafficking.
Aponte's comments will likely cement the belief within the
opposition that Chavez uses the court system to his own benefit
but is unlikely to become a major campaign issue.
Among the myriad polling companies in Venezuela, respected
Datanalisis put Chavez ahead by 12 points in July, though
Capriles' numbers have been creeping up and another well-known
pollster, Consultores 21, has him neck-and-neck. Both sides
disregard unfavorable polls and say their candidate is ahead.
A third term for Chavez would add another six years to
Venezuela's experiment with socialism, characterized by price
and currency controls, confrontation with business and frequent
nationalizations.
Critics say the president has the upper hand in the election
thanks to liberal spending of public funds to boost his image,
and the use of state media to promote his campaign.
Capriles is promising a Brazil-style balance of free markets
and social protection.
Investors believe he would bring a more market-friendly
economy following 14 years of Chavez. But they also believe he
could face potential unrest or protests by oil industry workers
loyal to Chavez who could refuse to recognize his leadership.