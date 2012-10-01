UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Capriles vows to help Colombian peace talks

* Six days to go before close presidential election
* Opposition leader vows to cool ties with Iran, Belarus
* Chavez makes nostalgic campaign visit to his hometown
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Oct 1 Venezuelan opposition leader
Henrique Capriles pledged to help C olombia in its peace talks
with rebels and distance himself from Iran should he defeat
President Hugo Chavez in an increasingly tight race ahead of
Sunday's election.
The government of neighboring Colombia is due to start talks
with Marxist FARC guerrillas this month in Oslo to try to end
five decades of conflict. Chavez's government, accused by Bogota
of backing the rebels in the past, supports the talks.
That has led to speculation that an opposition victory in
Venezuela on Oct. 7 could damage prospects for peace in
Colombia. But Capriles denied that was the case.
"A government led by us would accelerate the Colombia peace
process. A progressive government in Venezuela will stop being a
refuge for rebels, for armed groups," he told a news conference
in Caracas on Monday.
"We have a government that is an accomplice of the Colombian
guerrillas. That will change."
Capriles, who has mounted the strongest electoral challenge
Chavez has faced during his 14 years in power, recently met
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in Bogota.
The opposition candidate also said that if he won he would
demand the freedom of some 30 Venezuelans kidnapped in Colombia,
and end any direct contacts with the rebels so as to not confuse
the negotiations.
Among the half-a-dozen or so major local pollsters, most put
Chavez ahead. But Capriles has been creeping up thanks to an
energetic campaign, and two surveys give him a slight edge.
The 40-year-old governor, who would be Venezuela's youngest
president, also said he would steer foreign relations away from
Chavez's alliances with nations such as Iran and Belarus that
the West views with suspicion.
"What do we have in common with Iran apart from producing
oil? Or Belarus?" Capriles asked. "Isn't its president a
dictator? You tell me! We honored (late Libyan leader Muammar)
Gaddafi twice. Are those the relations Venezuelans want? No!"
Capriles said he would also try to sit down with Cuban
President Raul Castro to review the presence of more than 40,000
Cuban workers who are in Venezuela in exchange for oil supplies.
"And I've told the Russian ambassador here that we are going
to stop buying weapons from Russia," he added, referring to
Chavez's multibillion-dollar arms purchases from Moscow.
WAXING NOSTALGIC
The 58-year-old socialist president has been stepping up his
campaign in recent days despite still recovering from three
cancer operations since June 2011.
Chavez held a rally on Monday in his hometown of Sabaneta ,
w axing nostalgic about how he used to sell papaya candies in the
main square. He waved to old high school friends in the streets
teeming with supporters.
"Is the bocce ball field still here? It's gone. And the cock
fighting ring? Gone too," he said, amid a sea of red-shirted
supporters clamoring for a glimpse of him.
"Now it's the era of the socialist arepa restaurants," he
said, referring to state-run businesses that sell the country's
staple "arepa" corn pancakes at a heavy discount.
He played up his humble roots, which have helped him
maintain a strong emotional tie with the poor, and dismissed
Capriles as a phony.
"He's trying to present himself as a man of the people when
he's the son of the great bourgeoisie," he said.
Three pro-Capriles activists were shot and killed at a rally
in Chavez's home state of Barinas over the weekend, underlining
the potential for violence in a nation awash with guns. State
prosecutors said three people would be charged in the shootings.
The father one of the slain activists said Chavez
sympathizers had blocked a procession of cars containing
Capriles supporters, then opened fired when they got out to
negotiate.
Investors hope the more business-friendly Capriles will end
a nationalization drive and dismantle a cumbersome system of
currency and price controls.
Chavez has directed much of the OPEC member's oil revenue to
social welfare projects, such as subsidized food stores and
programs that make cash payments to poor families with children.