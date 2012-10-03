Chavez calls for pre-dawn turnout at Venezuela vote

* Socialist leader in close race with opponent Capriles
* Says key to winning another term is organization,
logistics
By Mario Naranjo and Daniel Wallis
YARITAGUA/CARACAS, Oct 2 Venezuelan President
Hugo Chavez urged his supporters to vote early at Sunday's
election, saying the key to him winning another six-year term as
leader of South America's biggest oil exporter was organization
and logistics.
Chavez, 58, is in a close race with 40-year-old state
governor Henrique Capriles, and both camps are now focused on
their final rallies and getting their supporters to the polls.
The socialist president, a former army officer, called on
his followers to rouse their neighbors with trumpets and bugles
in a military-style, pre-dawn wake-up call that has been used in
previous elections.
"It should be at 3 a.m. Get some nice coffee, some good
chocolate, an early breakfast. We have to work very hard in the
logistics, the deployment. Water, food for the troops, transport
to the polls, to the voting centers," Chavez told thousands of
red-shirted "Chavistas" in the central city of Yaritagua.
"We have to take good care of all these aspects, the
strategy the tactics ... What's at stake is too important: the
next 100 years of the fatherland."
Among the half dozen or so major local pollsters, most put
Chavez ahead, but Capriles has been creeping up thanks to an
energetic campaign. Two surveys gave him a slight edge.
Chavez has stepped up his campaign in recent days, although
he is still recovering from three cancer operations and various
treatments since June 2011.
If he wins, questions will remain about his health, and the
lack of a clear successor from his ruling Socialist Party.
Capriles, who would be Venezuela's youngest leader if he
wins, is expected to end heavy intervention by the president in
the economy.
FOREIGN RELATIONS
Capriles has also said he would steer foreign relations away
from Chavez's alliances with nations such as Iran and Belarus,
which the West views with suspicion over their human rights
records.
Many Venezuelans are concerned that a close result in the
election would be contested by either side. That could lead to
confrontation and violence in a country awash with millions of
firearms.
Three opposition activists were shot dead at the weekend.
Chavez has repeatedly accused Capriles' camp of plotting to
unleash violence and "reject the peoples' triumph" if they lose
on Sunday, but says they would be defeated.
Opposition activists, meanwhile, say they are worried that
the president may refuse to step down if he loses.
"Chavez will probably not have political room to reject the
election results completely (if he loses narrowly), but his
followers could mobilize and try to erode Capriles' legitimacy."
Eurasia Group said in a research note.
"The government could also use claims of fraud to justify
taking measures in the months before Capriles takes office on
Jan. 10 that would hinder Capriles' ability to govern (though
they would probably do this if his victory was large as well)."
The opposition leader told a rally he would complete public
works that he says were commissioned by Chavez but then
neglected. He has mocked Chavez's pledge to crack down on
inefficiency in the government as too little, too late.
Capriles contends that Venezuela's 29 million people have
been let down by a government that has squandered record oil
revenue and focused on spreading Chavez's socialist project
around the world, while losing sight of voters' daily problems
such a crime and unemployment.
"The decision on Oct. 7 is: Do you want to stay where we
are, or do you want a better future?" Capriles asked cheering
supporters at a rally in the Andean mountain city of Merida. "In
five days, you are going to decide what kind of life you want."