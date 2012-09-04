Venezuela's Chavez sees no political harm from refinery disaster

* One month to go before Venezuela's presidential vote
* Socialist Chavez says Amuay blast has no political fallout
* Opponent Henrique Capriles running energetic campaign
By Andrew Cawthorne and Eyanir Chinea
CARACAS, Sept 4 Venezuela's President Hugo
Chavez boasted on Tuesday he had a "mathematically irreversible"
lead ahead of next month's vote and that a refinery disaster had
not damaged his re-election campaign as some forecast.
The 58-year-old socialist leader had a tough month in
August: The blast at Amuay refinery killed 42 people in
Venezuela's worst oil industry accident; steel workers heckled
him at a rally; and there was fury and road chaos when a major
bridge collapsed.
Yet the majority of Venezuela's traditional pollsters still
give him a healthy two-digit lead ahead of the Oct. 7 ballot,
thanks to enduring popularity among the poor, a national
economic uptick and heavy spending on welfare projects in slums.
"Many in the right-wing sectors rubbed their hands at the
Amuay tragedy, thinking it was going to affect us and be the
event that turned the table," Chavez said, adding two new
unpublished polls saw his lead grow since the Aug. 25 disaster
at the Amuay oil refinery.
Chavez traveled quickly to the disaster site in western
Venezuela, supervising the rescue operation and offering new
homes to victims. But he was pilloried by critics, including
opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, for neglect and
mismanagement of the OPEC member's oil industry.
Chavez said one new survey showed his lead over Capriles
growing from 12 to 14 percent. "That's what they call
mathematically irreversible," Chavez told a local radio station.
"The gap, according to this poll, whose owner is very friendly
with the candidate of the right ... the gap actually widened."
Another, he said, gave him a 20 percentage point lead. There
was no independent confirmation of either.
"BOGUS POLLS"
Opinion polls vary widely in Venezuela, and are a highly
controversial subject, with both sides accusing the other of
having favored pollsters linked to them.
Capriles, a 40-year-old state governor who hails Brazil's
"modern left" model as his inspiration, is running an energetic
campaign based on visits to hundreds of villages and towns
around the nation, especially in remote and pro-Chavez areas.
"Don't believe the bogus polls," Capriles told Reuters on a
recent campaign trip, pointing to several surveys that bucked
the general trend and showed him neck-and-neck with Chavez.
"I expect to win by about 10 points."
Having failed to dislodge Chavez via the ballot box,
national strikes, mass street demonstrations and even a
short-lived military uprising, opponents have united in a
coalition behind Capriles and believe they have their best
chance yet.
Opposition activists say Capriles' grassroots campaign will
bear fruit in the final weeks of the election race, while
government employees' fear of expressing their true intentions
were skewing some surveys.
With Venezuela's 29 million people deeply polarized between
"Chavistas" and opponents, predictions by some analysts of a
violent election campaign have not materialized though there
have been some isolated incidents of shootings and scuffles.
The government's arrest order for a pro-opposition TV
station cameraman over an alleged shooting, and the election
board's prohibition of two opposition publicity spots, have
stirred passions in recent days with just over a month to go.
Remarkably, Chavez's health - which dominated headlines from
Venezuela until recently - has taken a back seat in the campaign
over the last month.
After three operations and lengthy treatment in Cuba for an
undisclosed cancer over the previous year, Chavez declared
himself completely cured in July. He has demonstrated an upsurge
in energy since, enabling him to attend some outdoor rallies and
pop up on state media almost daily.
In his comments on Tuesday, Chavez said he had feared at one
point he might have to give up his political career, adding that
the health scare had deepened his Christian faith.
"Thank God, I am recovered," he said, demonstrating his good
mood in a sing-along with his interviewers.
"I feel really well."
Doctors, however, warn that nobody can proclaim themselves
cured from cancer until at least a couple of years have passed
since the last recurrence, meaning that Chavez's health will
remain a wildcard factor going forward.
The stakes are high at the Oct. 7 vote not only for
Venezuela, which has the largest oil reserves in the world, but
also for the wider region.
Political allies from Cuba to Bolivia depend on Chavez's
oil-financed largesse. Washington, too, is watching quietly to
see if its fiercest critic in Latin America wins an election
that would potentially extend his rule to 20 years.